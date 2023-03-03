He’s back: After two concussions, Avalanche star Cale Makar will return

Avalanche superstar defenseman Cale Makar played just two games in the month of February.

He suffered concussions in both of them.

The Norris and Conn Smythe Trophy winner was initially concussed by a dirty hit in Pittsburgh back on Feb. 7. He returned against the Blues 11 days later, but another blow to the head (this one accidental) took him out of the lineup again. Now, he’s back.

After missing Colorado’s last five games, in which the team went 4-1, Makar is slated to play on Saturday afternoon in Dallas against the Stars. He skated in a full-contact jersey at practice on Friday and Makar confirmed he’s ready to go shortly after the skate wrapped up.

Makar says he’s ready to go. — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) March 3, 2023

Concussions are tricky, and two in a month is far from ideal. But if Makar feels he’s good, as well as the doctors evaluating him, the Avs will certainly welcome him back with open arms.

The defenseman has been stellar once again this year, racking up 45 points on 13 goals and 32 assists. That point total puts him third on the team behind only Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.

The Avalanche are in a battle in the Western Conference, currently in third place in the Central Division with 73 points. However, the No. 1 Stars have 79 points, and the Avs have three games in hand. It makes Saturday’s showdown even bigger, and having Makar back on the ice will provide a huge lift.

(Update 12:21 p.m.) –

Add this to the list of reasons the Avs need Makar back, as defenseman Josh Manson will be out a bit after getting hurt against the Devils on Wednesday night.

#Avs Josh Manson "will miss some time" with no timetable for his return. Related to injury that he just had, per Bednar. Valeri Nichushkin is sick and it's unknown if he will make the trip. — Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) March 3, 2023

***