Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
AVALANCHE

He’s back: After two concussions, Avalanche star Cale Makar will return

Mar 3, 2023, 12:01 PM | Updated: 12:21 pm
Cale Makar...
Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Avalanche superstar defenseman Cale Makar played just two games in the month of February.

He suffered concussions in both of them.

The Norris and Conn Smythe Trophy winner was initially concussed by a dirty hit in Pittsburgh back on Feb. 7. He returned against the Blues 11 days later, but another blow to the head (this one accidental) took him out of the lineup again. Now, he’s back.

After missing Colorado’s last five games, in which the team went 4-1, Makar is slated to play on Saturday afternoon in Dallas against the Stars. He skated in a full-contact jersey at practice on Friday and Makar confirmed he’s ready to go shortly after the skate wrapped up.

Concussions are tricky, and two in a month is far from ideal. But if Makar feels he’s good, as well as the doctors evaluating him, the Avs will certainly welcome him back with open arms.

The defenseman has been stellar once again this year, racking up 45 points on 13 goals and 32 assists. That point total puts him third on the team behind only Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.

The Avalanche are in a battle in the Western Conference, currently in third place in the Central Division with 73 points. However, the No. 1 Stars have 79 points, and the Avs have three games in hand. It makes Saturday’s showdown even bigger, and having Makar back on the ice will provide a huge lift.

(Update 12:21 p.m.) –

Add this to the list of reasons the Avs need Makar back, as defenseman Josh Manson will be out a bit after getting hurt against the Devils on Wednesday night.

***

Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog...
Jake Shapiro

There’s an encouraging sign for Gabriel Landeskog’s Avs return

A day after a win streak-snapping loss to the New Jersey Devils, Colorado's captain was skating again
2 days ago
Bruce Brown...
DMac

Bruce Brown helps the Nuggets win often, almost stole one for the Avs too

Above center ice Nuggets' swiss army knife, Bruce Brown was shown wolfing down a bucket of popcorn sitting in stands wearing his Avs sweater
3 days ago
Samuel Girard and Nathan MacKinnon...
Will Petersen

Avs superstar Nathan MacKinnon adds more hardware to his trophy case

MacKinnon finished February with 17 points, netting nine goals and adding eight assists; it earned him the NHL's Second Star of the month
3 days ago
Lars Eller...
Will Petersen

Avalanche trade for a center who once scored a goal to secure Stanley Cup

Lars Eller has been in the league for 14 years, scoring 160 goals and adding 204 assists; his most famous came against Vegas in 2018
3 days ago
Jack Johnson...
DMac

Red hot Avs get lift from Johnson, stay rolling behind Rantanen, Georgiev

The Avs are one of the hottest teams in the league—they're once again the favorite to come out of the west and among the most dangerous teams in the NHL
5 days ago
Jack Johnson...
Will Petersen

Johnson thrilled to be back with Avs, MacKinnon and Rantanen also excited

"I'm just trying to be a piece like last year and just help out as much as I can and help this team get to the ultimate prize again," Johnson said
5 days ago
He’s back: After two concussions, Avalanche star Cale Makar will return