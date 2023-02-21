Close
AVALANCHE

Cale Makar suffers second concussion in 11 days, out again for Avs

Feb 21, 2023, 12:27 PM
Cale Makar...
Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche will once again be without star defenseman Cale Makar, head coach Jared Bednar announced they will be without last season’s Norris Trophy winner for the coming weekend.

On Saturday Makar suffered his second concussion in 11 days. The Avs won the matchup against the Blues and it wasn’t without Makar. In each game he’s knocked his head, he’s eventually returned only to be announced with a concussion later.

Between the hits to the head and the All-Star Break Makar has only been on the ice for 45 minutes over February.

While the Avs have had an up-and-down season—currently riding a hot streak—Makar has stayed on great pace. He’s tallied 45 points in 46 games this season and making his fourth straight All-Star Game in just his fourth NHL season.

Between the injuries to Makar and Erik Johnson, Colorado is now a little short on defense. Bo Byram has been solid since recently getting healthy, and he will be relied upon to step up. Byram disappeared for a time last season with a similar reoccurring head injury as Makar. Byram was key in the Stanley Cup Playoff run as were several of the trade deadline pickups. It’s now a question of if Colorado goes from the defense being a strength to maybe needing to add some depth on the backline.

Colorado will play four more games ahead of the deadline.

Captain Gabriel Landeskog still hasn’t played a game this season and now both Avs goalies are also banged up.

***

