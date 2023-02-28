George Paton: Talks with Dre’Mont Jones’ agent are ‘very positive’ so far

INDIANAPOLIS — With 13 days remaining in the Broncos’ exclusive negotiating window, general manager George Paton characterized talks with Dre’Mont Jones as “very positive” as the team tries to hammer out a long-term contract with the fifth-year defensive lineman.

“I’ve spoken with his agent, Kyle McCarthy, from Athletes First,” Paton said at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday morning. “I’ve had a number of conversations with Dre’Mont. Dre’Mont’s a very good player. He’s one of our core players on defense. They’ve been very positive.”

Being a “core player” has not guaranteed a deal. Paton used the same phrase to describe outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. He described Chubb as a “core” player as late as last Oct. 27; the Broncos traded him the following week.

As those negotiations progress, coach Sean Payton noted that he hadn’t yet taken a “deep dive” into the roster, including players on expiring contracts.

“I don’t know if it was a deep dive. It wasn’t with SCUBA tanks. But it was with a snorkel,” Payton said.

“When we get back from the Combine, we’ll have another meeting that will take probably the better part of two days on our roster. But we’ve kind of been ongoing doing that.”

Still, the fact that conversations are ongoing with Jones provides some illumination into how the new coach views Jones, who led the Broncos in sacks last year.

The Broncos have the option of using the franchise tag on Jones. However, that is not expected to be in play, for multiple reasons — including a one-year cap charge of just under $20 million, which is more than would be ideal.

Re-signing Jones won’t be cheap. He is expected to command a cost in the range of $16 million-$17 million on a per-year basis.

MEANWHILE, REGARDING ALEX SINGLETON …

Paton noted that he’d “love” to bring back the Broncos’ leading tackler from 2022.

“He’s just a baller. We signed him to be a really good special teamer, compete for the starting job,” Singleton said. “He didn’t even start to start the year, and then he just took off. He’s just a football player.”

Singleton played last year on a 1-year, $1,115,000 contract — reflective of his then-projected status as a special teamer.

“We’d love to have Alex back. He’s a great leader,” Paton said. “He has a nose for the ball. Players gravitate toward him. So, we’d love to have Alex back.”

***

