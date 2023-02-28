These free agent centers could help the Broncos improve this offseason

The Denver Broncos’ offensive line needs work. They don’t need a little work up front; they need a complete rebuild of their offensive line. While some think an addition or two is necessary, I could make the argument that they need four of the five positions in the trenches on that side of the ball.

They may be in the market for a center. Lloyd Cushenberry, their current starter at center, is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023. Cushenberry was a third-round pick of the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he’s started 40-of-40 games in his pro career. He’s started every game he’s been available, but in 2022 Cushenberry was sidelined for nine games due to injury.

Cushenberry has shown flashes a bit for the Broncos. However, PFF grades him as a below average center in this league.

Is it time to fix the center position with a free agent? Let’s take a look.

SHOULDA COULDA WOULDA

When the Broncos don’t draft a player I want it’s upsetting. However, they can circle back to a player they missed on in the draft if/when he hits free agency.

Perhaps the Broncos could do that this offseason with a former favorite of mine.

GARRETT BRADBURY, VIKINGS: Instead of selecting Bradbury out of North Carolina State in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, the Broncos moved back from No. 10 overall to No. 20 and selected TE Noah Fant. Bradbury went at the No. 18 spot that year, and he started four years for the Vikings. He only allowed 2.0 sacks in 2022, and PFF graded him as an above average starter (70.2 overall). The buzz I’m picking up from Minnesota is they want to sign Bradbury, but the team is $20 million over the cap at this time.

TOO LATE?

I’ve wanted the Broncos to get this next center for years. He’s played with both the (then) Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs, so why not bring him back to the AFC West? Oh yeah, he may be too old at this time and is considering retirement.

RODNEY HUDSON, CARDINALS: Hudson did agree to a restructuring of his contract in early January 2023. He’s reduced his 2023 salary to just $2.1 million to give the Cardinals some salary cap space. However, with his low dead money there is a chance that Arizona lets him go (and he’s listed as an unrestricted free agent on Spotrac). If the Cardinals want him back, Hudson may just decide to hang up his cleats. He only played four games last year before being put on Injured Reserve due to a knee injury.

GOOD JOB CONNOR

The old saying goes, “you can never go home” but that may not be the case with this next center. He left the Broncos in free agency a few years ago, and now he might be one of the most coveted players at his position in the 2023 offseason.

CONNOR MCGOVERN, JETS: The Broncos selected McGovern in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Missouri. He started 36 games for the Broncos in three seasons, beginning at right guard and then transitioning to center. McGovern left in free agency for the Jets, and he’s become an above average center in this league. The Jets are trying to free up salary cap space to pursue a veteran quarterback, so McGovern is expected to hit the market. There are rumors he could wind up back in Denver, and it makes sense for both sides.

OTHER OPTIONS

BRADLEY BOZEMAN, PANTHERS: I’m not sure Bozeman makes it to free agency. The Panthers want to re-sign him, and an expected move to release Pat Elflein (who started at center for them until an October hip injury required surgery) will free up the cap space to do that. If/when Bozeman is kept by the Panthers, perhaps the Broncos would consider Elflein instead.

ETHAN POCIC, BROWNS: A knee injury knocked Pocic out of the starting lineup with the Browns for about a month in 2022. When healthy, Pocic grades out well at the center position, earning an overall grade of 79.2 last year from PFF. A second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017, Pocic already has a ton of experience snapping to QB Russell Wilson. He started 40-of-57 games with the Seahawks, so injuries have always dinged up Pocic here and there.

JON FELICIANO, GIANTS: During his 8-year pro career, Feliciano has spent seven of those seasons as a guard. He played right guard and left guard during his time with the (then) Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills. Last year, Feliciano followed HC Brian Daboll from the Bills to the Giants where he exclusively played center. Feliciano played almost 1,000 snaps last year in 15 starts for the Giants but graded out as an average starter at best. He’s got experience, but Feliciano may not get as lucrative a contract as other players on this list.

