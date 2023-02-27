Watch: Kris Bryant hits solo shot for first homer of the spring

Maybe things will go better for Kris Bryant in year two as a Colorado Rockie, certainly, they’ve started better.

Bryant blasted a home run in the first inning of Monday’s spring training game, the club’s third thus far. It was the former NL MVP’s first homer and second hit of this spring’s exhibition slate, getting two at-bats over the weekend. The berm ball was Bryant’s sixth overall in purple pinstripes, not hitting a home run last spring then only connecting with five last regular season.

Kris Bryant clears the berm! pic.twitter.com/CSylE0jJzr — MLB (@MLB) February 27, 2023

The Coors Field faithful is still waiting Bryant’s first home run in Denver as a Rockie. He signed a huge contract to join Colorado before the 2022 season. But he was limited to just 42 regular season games due to injury after injury.

Bryant was pretty solid when he played, slashing .306/.376/.475 as the club’s left fielder and designated hitter. However he was nowhere near the form that saw him lead the Cubs to a 2016 World Series win. The Rockies will need that Bryant and a whole lot more if they’re even going to get to .500 this coming season.

