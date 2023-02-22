NFL rumor mill links the Broncos to multiple big-name running backs

The NFL Draft is right around the corner. No, really it is. I know it’s at the end of April, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned in 17 years of professionally covering the draft is that time flies by over these next few months.

With the trade for head coach Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos no longer have a first-round pick. That means I must dig more than ever to unearth mid-round talent they should be considering.

The Scouting Combine is next week, and then pro days begin shortly after that. I plan on being done with my draft profiles by the beginning of April, so it’s a lot of work in a little bit of time. In addition to writing up players, I’m going to keep up to date on news and notes in the scouting community.

Here is some of the latest news from around the league and the NFL Draft.

Browns to Broncos?

Listening to scouts and executives I talk to around the league, the Cleveland Browns are looking at running backs in this draft class. They have Nick Chubb as their starter, and I think he’s the best running back in all of football. Behind him, the Browns are likely to lose two running backs in free agency. Kareem Hunt and D’Ernest Johnson are both set to hit the open market. While Johnson may return on a good deal, the chatter indicates Hunt will be allowed to explore his options.

As a rookie in 2017, Hunt led the league in rushing when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was released by the Chiefs in November of 2018 after a video surfaced of Hunt assaulting a woman. He was never charged with a crime, but he was eventually suspended by the NFL. The Browns picked up Hunt in early 2019, and he’s served as a primary backup to Chubb since that time. Before the start of the 2022 season Hunt requested a trade, but the team rebuffed the veteran back. Then, before the trade deadline, many speculated that Hunt would be finally dealt but that never came to fruition.

Perhaps teams saw what Hunt was doing and didn’t want to pay what the Browns might have been asking for. Hunt’s game seemed to fall off last year, and he averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry. He did not look explosive, and Hunt was not the threat after contact that he used to be. He’s still a good receiving back, but Hunt wants to get back to a featured role. I’m not sure anyone is going to give him that chance, but a team like the Broncos could offer him a one-year “prove it” contract.

Kareem Hunt ranks in missed tackles forced and yards after contact per carry (PFF) 2017: 4th, 13th

2018: 4th, 11th

2019: 1st, 41st

2020: 28th, 14th

2021: 3rd, 12th

2022: 40th, 38th — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) February 20, 2023

So, is Hunt’s drop-off in 2022 a sign of his play declining or does he just need a fresh start? Running back is a young man’s game, and Hunt is now seen as a declining talent by many in the scouting community I talk to. I believe his receiving ability could make him a Latavius Murray-like prospect for teams out there, but that means he’s not going to be “the man” but a valuable piece of a room who can start if necessary.

A Giant Addition

Speaking of running backs, it looks like New York Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley could be hitting the open market. They are currently trying to get a long-term deal done with QB Daniel Jones, but reports suggest he may be seeking $45 million annually. If the Giants scoff at that number, then they could use the franchise tag on Jones to keep him for one more year (and it would extend negotiations to mid-July). If the tag is used on Jones, it will not be available for Barkley.

If Barkley hits the open market, there are some around the NFL who feel he would be a great addition for the Broncos. Barkley is a fantastic receiver out of the backfield in addition to being a force as a running back. That skill set would make him perfect for Payton and the Broncos. The team wants to “fix” QB Russell Wilson, and his best friends will be a strong defense (check) and a strong rushing attack (question mark).

NFL Insider Matt Lombardo has now reported some of the buzz that has been generating about Barkley to the Broncos. He talked to an offensive coordinator who believes that Barkley would be a perfect fit for Payton, and perhaps the Broncos would pursue one of the top free agent running backs. With all the work needed to the offensive line, spending top dollar on a running back would be an interesting move. I am not sure if Javonte Williams will ever be the same again, so I’d be interested in bringing back Murray and drafting a running back (Tavion Thomas please). Spending on Barkley is a luxury the Broncos don’t have in my opinion, regardless of how perfect the fit would be.

Has Saquon Barkley logged his final carry in a #Giants uniform? Will the star RB test free agency? Why one current #NFL coordinator tells me the #Broncos are an ideal match for Barkley and his skill-set | @HeavyOnSports https://t.co/XL0Daz1Paq pic.twitter.com/SXsMCdmPw5 — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) February 22, 2023

Lombardo is one of the best in the business, and he’s talking to coaches across the league. This isn’t agent-fed information, which some try to pass off as “insider” information. This is other teams looking at Barkley and knowing he would be a great fit for Payton’s offense.

Moving on Up

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. I think they need to be considering a quarterback in that position, even though they have QB Justin Fields as their starter. I like the development of Fields, but he has yet to show the skill as a passer that Alabama’s Bryce Young has. At this time, I do not believe the Bears will be taking Young. However, Young is regarded as the no.1 quarterback by many teams I talk to and there will be some interest in moving up.

The Indianapolis Colts have the No. 4 overall pick, and there’s a chance Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud is going to be on the board at that time. They are one of the teams who could move up to the first selection so they can get Young instead. They have named Shane Steichen their new head coach, and he’s there to boost the offense. With the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, Steichen’s offense ranked top-5 in both points per game (28.1) and yards per game (389.1). Adding Young to learn from Steichen would be a perfect fit.

The speculation has been there for some time when it comes to the Colts moving up. That has now turned into reports about what possible compensation could be. The Colts are bidding against themselves right now, so anything reported is a bit premature as the price for the no.1 pick could change. Most in the scouting community I talk to believe the Bears will not be picking with that first pick and instead move down to get a haul of picks.

Momentum gaining in a Bears-colts trade. Today, #Colts insider @RomeovilleKid predicts Indy trades with #Bears for the top pick to draft QB Bryce Young. Here’s the draft compensation:

#4, 35, a 5th in ‘23 and a ‘24 first round pick #NFLDraftNews — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) February 22, 2023

At this point, there are not many rumblings about anyone moving up besides the Colts. Many people are saying the Carolina Panthers could move up from their no.9 spot, but there has been a consistent rumbling they would want to get in on a Lamar Jackson trade. We’ll see if the Baltimore Ravens tag-and-trade Jackson or get a long-term deal done with the veteran quarterback. After Jackson’s status is established, we’ll know more about teams who could be in position to trade with the Bears.

