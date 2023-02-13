Report: Rex Ryan interviewed for vacant Broncos defensive coordinator job

Could Rex Ryan get a foot in the door with the Denver Broncos?

The former head coach of the Jets and the Bills, and current ESPN analyst, reportedly interview with new head coach Sean Payton for Denver’s vacant defensive coordinator job. The news broke on Sunday before the Super Bowl, courtesy of Jay Glazer from FOX Sports.

A little Sunday morning scoopage: new Broncos head coach Sean Payton interviewed a surprise candidate this week to be his defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Rex Ryan @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) February 12, 2023

Ryan has previous experience as a defensive coordinator, serving that role with several college football programs before taking it on with the Ravens from 2005-2008. That led him to become the head coach of the Jets from 2009-2014 then the leader of the Bills from 2015-2016.

Ryan’s best seasons were with New York early on, as they went to back-to-back AFC Title Games in 2009 and 2010. He won just 15 games with Buffalo before being fired and making the transition to television.

But Payton wouldn’t ask Ryan to be the head coach, it’d be the DC role that makes him intriguing. He led some great defenses in Baltimore over the years, and was on the defensive staff as d-line coach when they won the Super Bowl in 2001. There’s no question he’s an expert when it comes to running an NFL defense.

Ryan is the second person we’ve heard of to interview for the defensive coordinator job, as Payton has also spoken with Seahawks assistant Sean Desai. Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was thought to be in the running, but he took the same gig in Minnesota.

***