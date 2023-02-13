Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

Here are the very best 2023 Super Bowl commercials

Feb 13, 2023, 12:37 PM
Super Bowl on TV...
Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

From Broncos legend Peyton Manning to Buffs coach Deion Sanders, to Colorado’s very own beer Coors, Super Bowl LVII had a bunch of Colorado ties, at least during the commercial breaks.

Some of the best big game advertisements, at least from our Mile High perspective, included Colorado’s favorites. Some of the best had nothing to do with the Centennial State but still earned a nod.

Take a look at the five best commercials from the 2023 edition of the Super Bowl.

5: BUSH’s beans staring Peyton Manning

The Broncos legendary quarterback and a talking dog? What more could you want? Ha! Manning has always had a knack for the silly, once a host of Saturday Night Live.

4: PopCorners, Breaking Bad style

Walter White and Jesse Pinkman got back together, this time for some legal sales of chips. The two famed charters from Breaking Bad played by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul relived one of their best scenes from one of TV’s great shows of all-time. Now that Better Call Saul is over, this could be the last moment in the sun from the Breaking Bad universe.

3: Dave Grohl on behalf of Crown Royal and Canada

Did you know a lot of stuff is from our neighbors to the north? Foo Fighters frontman, former Nirvana drummer and Queens of the Stone Age band member Dave Grohl isn’t just selling whiskey, he thanks a whole country.

2: Miller-Coors fight advertisement 

Did you know Blue Moon was first brewed in Coors Field during the stadium’s inaugural season? The wheat beer is Colorado through and through, and stole the spotlight from sister Colorado beer Coors, who was about to have their first big game advertisement in decades, though another beer from their company tried to fight for the commercial.

1: Bud Light staring Miles Teller

Top Gun star dances for an entire minute in a scene out of your lovely home. Wholesome, funny and simple—10 out of 10.

***

Broncos

Broncos Super Bowl...
Jake Shapiro

Oddsmakers set opening number on Broncos winning next Super Bowl

The Broncos +4000 odds are worst in the AFC West, behind the Chiefs at +600, Chargers at +2000 and Raiders +3000
16 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts...
Cecil Lammey

How does the Broncos offense stack up with the Chiefs and Eagles?

After watching Kansas City beat Philadelphia by a 38-35 count in Super Bowl LVII, Denver clearly has some ground to make up on offense
16 hours ago
Rex Ryan...
Will Petersen

Report: Rex Ryan interviewed for vacant Broncos defensive coordinator job

Ryan's best seasons were with the Jets early on in his head-coaching tenure; they went to back-to-back AFC Title Games in '09 and '10
16 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes...
Cecil Lammey

Three lessons Payton and the Broncos can take from Super Bowl LVII

The Chiefs and Eagles played a doozy of a game on Sunday, providing Denver's new head coach with plenty of lessons to apply in 2023
16 hours ago
Vic Fangio...
Cecil Lammey

Vic Fangio didn’t help against the Chiefs, as a “dynasty” is blooming in KC

The Eagles brought in the former Broncos head coach to help them game plan for Super Bowl LVII, a strategy that didn't work in a 38-35 loss
16 hours ago
Super Bowl LVII...
James Merilatt

Super Bowl LVIII showed once again the NFL has an officiating problem

A borderline call in the final two minutes effectively ended the game, providing a second-consecutive eyebrow-raising win for the Chiefs
16 hours ago
Here are the very best 2023 Super Bowl commercials