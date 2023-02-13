Here are the very best 2023 Super Bowl commercials

From Broncos legend Peyton Manning to Buffs coach Deion Sanders, to Colorado’s very own beer Coors, Super Bowl LVII had a bunch of Colorado ties, at least during the commercial breaks.

Some of the best big game advertisements, at least from our Mile High perspective, included Colorado’s favorites. Some of the best had nothing to do with the Centennial State but still earned a nod.

Take a look at the five best commercials from the 2023 edition of the Super Bowl.

5: BUSH’s beans staring Peyton Manning

The Broncos legendary quarterback and a talking dog? What more could you want? Ha! Manning has always had a knack for the silly, once a host of Saturday Night Live.

4: PopCorners, Breaking Bad style

Walter White and Jesse Pinkman got back together, this time for some legal sales of chips. The two famed charters from Breaking Bad played by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul relived one of their best scenes from one of TV’s great shows of all-time. Now that Better Call Saul is over, this could be the last moment in the sun from the Breaking Bad universe.

3: Dave Grohl on behalf of Crown Royal and Canada

Did you know a lot of stuff is from our neighbors to the north? Foo Fighters frontman, former Nirvana drummer and Queens of the Stone Age band member Dave Grohl isn’t just selling whiskey, he thanks a whole country.

2: Miller-Coors fight advertisement

Did you know Blue Moon was first brewed in Coors Field during the stadium’s inaugural season? The wheat beer is Colorado through and through, and stole the spotlight from sister Colorado beer Coors, who was about to have their first big game advertisement in decades, though another beer from their company tried to fight for the commercial.

1: Bud Light staring Miles Teller

Top Gun star dances for an entire minute in a scene out of your lovely home. Wholesome, funny and simple—10 out of 10.

