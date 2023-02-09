Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BUFFS

CU Buffs’ Deion Sanders steals spotlight on Super Bowl Radio Row

Feb 9, 2023, 4:23 PM
Deion Sanders...
Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The Big Game isn’t until Sunday, but one of the major talking points of Thursday was Deion Sanders’ tour of Radio Row.

The new Colorado Buffaloes head coach is unsurprisingly in Arizona, after a few big weeks of recruiting. Coach Prime and his family will already be part of the Super Bowl, starring in a TV commercial for a yogurt brand. It follows up on Sanders being at the college football title game, where he spoke with Nick Saban on the pregame show. And of course, Prime is familiar with the Big Game, once staring in it as a player and winning a ring.

Sanders’ was on old friend Rich Eisen’s show and once again remarked about Colorado not being that cold. He made a quip about not seeing a cop yet, since coming to Boulder saying, “I had to introduce myself to him.”

Later Pacman Jones hurdled barriers to see the former NFL star he knows as “pop.”

There’s some behind-the-scenes footage of Sanders’ trip to the desert from his son’s daily vlog.

Sanders ability to find a camera and make friends in the media can only help as he tries to turn around the once-great football program.

***

Buffs

Deion Sanders...
Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs Deion Sanders and family star in Super Bowl commercial

The new head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes already crashed the College Football Championship and he'll be crashing the Super Bowl too
7 days ago
Demouy Kennedy...
Jake Shapiro

Buffs land former four-star Crimson Tide linebacker in Signing Day surprise

The Colorado Buffaloes made a somewhat unexpected splash on Wednesday's Signing Day, getting Demouy Kennedy to announce his commitment
9 days ago
Lil Wayne, Deion Sanders...
Jake Shapiro

Lil Wayne stunned by CU’s lockeroom as Coach Prime offers late night tour

Lil Wayne toured and was blown away by parts of Colorado's football headquarters on the eve of signing day, getting a look from Deion Sanders
9 days ago
Joel Klatt...
Jake Shapiro

Joel Klatt expects Deion Sanders’ CU Buffs to compete for playoff soon

Former Buffs quarterback turned star commentator Joel Klatt sees a path and laid it out on his college football podcast on Monday
18 days ago
Cormani McClain...
Jake Shapiro

Coach Prime strikes gold again, gets another five-star and top CB in USA

After a ton of drama, Cormani McClain will be a member of the Colorado Buffaloes come this fall, playing for Deion Sanders
22 days ago
Deion Sanders...
Jake Shapiro

How CU landed Deion Sanders with the help of a former standout Buff

How did Deion Sanders end up coaching the Colorado Buffaloes? We have the answer and it involves a surprising former CU Buffs player
22 days ago
CU Buffs’ Deion Sanders steals spotlight on Super Bowl Radio Row