CU Buffs’ Deion Sanders steals spotlight on Super Bowl Radio Row

The Big Game isn’t until Sunday, but one of the major talking points of Thursday was Deion Sanders’ tour of Radio Row.

The new Colorado Buffaloes head coach is unsurprisingly in Arizona, after a few big weeks of recruiting. Coach Prime and his family will already be part of the Super Bowl, starring in a TV commercial for a yogurt brand. It follows up on Sanders being at the college football title game, where he spoke with Nick Saban on the pregame show. And of course, Prime is familiar with the Big Game, once staring in it as a player and winning a ring.

Sanders’ was on old friend Rich Eisen’s show and once again remarked about Colorado not being that cold. He made a quip about not seeing a cop yet, since coming to Boulder saying, “I had to introduce myself to him.”

Later Pacman Jones hurdled barriers to see the former NFL star he knows as “pop.”

There’s some behind-the-scenes footage of Sanders’ trip to the desert from his son’s daily vlog.

Sanders ability to find a camera and make friends in the media can only help as he tries to turn around the once-great football program.

***