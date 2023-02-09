Depth at RB and a better backup QB should be on Broncos to-do list

The NFL Draft is right around the corner. No, it really is. I know it’s at the end of April, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned in 17 years of professionally covering the draft, it’s that time flies by during these next few months.

With the trade for head coach Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos no longer have a first-round pick. That means I must dig more than ever to unearth mid-round talent they should be considering.

The Scouting Combine is in February after the Super Bowl, and then pro days begin after that. I plan on being done with my draft profiles by the beginning of April, so it’s a lot of work in a little bit of time. In addition to writing up players, I’m going to keep up to date on news and notes in the scouting community.

Here is some of the latest news from around the league and the NFL Draft.

***

It Would Be Nice

I love Jamaal Williams. Coming out of BYU in 2017, I befriended Williams and his family at the Senior Bowl. I learned a lot about his background from his family and his trainers, and I loved the story of how much he loved this game. Williams was picked up as a fourth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers that year, and I did my best to keep in touch with him – catching up in the offseason, at the Super Bowl, etc.

When the Detroit Lions picked up Williams (2021) after he split time with the Packers for a few seasons, I thought he might finally get the chance to showcase his skill as a full-time starter. He’s started 20 games for the Lions over the last two seasons, and Williams has scored 20 rushing touchdowns during that time. He flashed in 2021, but it was 2022 when Williams really shined with his first 1,000-yard season and a whopping 17 rushing touchdowns. By himself, Williams almost scored more touchdowns than the entire Broncos’ passing offense (18).

Williams is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it’s perfect timing since he’s coming off such a productive season. Even though the Broncos have Javonte Williams, a favorite of mine, as their starter I think they need to be in the running back market. Javonte Williams is coming off a major knee injury, and he may not be ready for the start of the 2023 season. Jamaal Williams would be a great addition for the Broncos, but at the Super Bowl he said that he’d love to stay with the Lions and finish his career in Detroit.

The Broncos are going to run the heck out of the ball, so even if/when Javonte Williams is healthy the Broncos could use someone like Jamaal Williams. He’s likely to be too expensive for the Broncos’ budget, so that means other veteran backs should be considered.

***

Perfect Addition

While I would love Williams to be on the Broncos’ radar, I realize he’s unlikely to be added. However, that doesn’t mean they’ll be out of the free agent running back market. That makes New York Jets RB James Robinson an intriguing option. Undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020, I first watched Robinson at the East-West Shrine Game that year and thought he was a nice late-round gem.

Robinson was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and in his first pro season he rushed for over 1,000 yards and had 10 total touchdowns. He was on his way to another 1,000-yard season – posting generally better stats than he did as a rookie – in 2021 before suffering an Achilles’ injury late in the season. Robinson worked his tail off to return for the start of the 2022 season, splitting time with 2021 first-round RB Travis Etienne. However, Robinson was seen as expendable with the presence of Etienne, and he was dealt to the Jets before the trade deadline.

The Jets must decide on Robinson who is set to be a restricted free agent this offseason. The early buzz around the Jets indicates they won’t be making a tender offer for Robinson for a few reasons. First, they have guys like Breece Hall, Michael Carter, and Zonovan Knight already on the roster. Second, the tender to keep Robinson is likely too rich for what the team wants to pay for the veteran. That means Robinson could be available as an unrestricted free agent.

#Jets offseason preview: RBs under contract:

* Breece Hall

* Bam Knight

* Michael Carter Free agents:

* Ty Johnson

* James Robinson (R) 💰Low tender for Robinson projected at $2.6M – too rich

➕Need a mid-FA or draft pick for depth, especially w/ Hall coming off surgery. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) February 7, 2023

Robinson is the perfect combination of what the Broncos need at the running back position this offseason. He’s got plenty of starting experience, he’s a good three-down player, and Robinson is likely to come with a discount. I like the idea of keeping free agent RB Latavius Murray, but just in case that’s not going to happen I want the Broncos to be considering a player like Robinson.

***

Another Mistake

Broncos GM George Paton needs to be much better in the draft, especially when it comes to picks on Day 3 (Rounds 4-7). Don’t click away! I promise I won’t be complaining about Paton missing on RB Isiah Pacheco or CB Tariq Woolen in this article. I’ve done that plenty, but unfortunately, I’m here to report that Paton had another miss on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Paton missed on North Carolina QB Sam Howell, a fifth-round pick for the Washington Commanders. The rookie started just one game in his first season, but he was impressive and looked like the game was not too big for him. Howell completed 11-of-19 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Commanders’ 26-6, Week 18 win over the Cowboys, adding five carries for 35 additional yards and one touchdown. Howell’s performance was so strong, Commanders’ head coach Ron Rivera has declared the second-year pro as the starter for them in 2023.

Howell’s final season for the Tarheels wasn’t great, but a closer examination reveals that was because of the lack of talent around him. Many of his teammates left for the NFL, and Howell was alone in his efforts on most Saturdays – overmatched by most opponents. However, rewind a year or two ago and Howell was being talked about as a potential no.1 overall pick. He certainly has the ability to be a starter, and it seems like the Commanders are willing to give him that shot after just one rookie start.

So, will Paton be on the lookout for a potential day-three quarterback? He should be and taking a chance on a day-three QB is not a big deal. If he hits, great; you look like a genius. If he misses, fine; it’s a late-round pick anyway. It’s just another bad look when a rookie quarterback, who could have been great as a developmental prospect behind QB Russell Wilson, is going to start for another team while the Broncos stayed stubbornly attached to Brett Rypien. I like Paton, and I think he has an eye for talent but that must come through better in the final rounds of the draft when you can still find plenty of starting-caliber talent.

