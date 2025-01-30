Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

COLORADO AVALANCHE

There’s a new timeline on when Valeri Nichushkin might be back

Jan 30, 2025, 1:18 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin might return to the ice at the end of February.

Avs head coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Thursday that Colorado is hoping to be able to put Nichushkin back in the lineup after the 4 Nations Face-Off which will take place in the middle of February. The Avalanche are off from Feb. 8 until Feb. 21 for the tournament.

Nichushkin hasn’t played since New Year’s Eve against the Winnipeg Jets. He left that contest early and has been out since Dec. 31 with a “lower-body injury.” The Avs initially called Nichushkin day-to-day, but last week Bednar changed his timeline to week-to-week. Now, hopefully he can skate with Colorado on Feb. 22 against the Nashville Predators.

The Avalanche have struggled in the month of January without Nichushkin in the lineup, posting just a 6-6-2 record. They currently hold the top wild card spot in the Western Conference with 60 points. Colorado is four points back of Minnesota for third place in the Central Division.

Nichushkin came back from a six-month suspension on Nov. 15 for Colorado and had been playing well. In just 21 games he has six goals and 11 assists, good for 17 points which is tied for seventh on the team. For perspective, the Avs have played 52 games, so he’s put up those numbers while missing more than half of them.

After his suspension and stint in Phase 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on May 13, Nichushkin was contrite. He’s exited Colorado’s last two playoff runs early.

“It was tough. A lot of work. Lots of things, but I think I’ve made huge progress with my mental health so hopefully this never happens again,” Nichushkin said.

And of course, the trade of superstar Mikko Rantanen has been the major story over the last six days with the Avalanche. They’re 1-2-0 since that move, but will return home on Friday night to face the St. Louis Blues.

Valeri Nichushkin won’t be out there, but hopefully we’re a little more than three weeks away from seeing him again.

Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen...

Will Petersen

Mikko Rantanen continues to tell his side of the trade story

“I thought it was gonna be an extension for sure. I can’t lie about that," Mikko Rantanen told Jesse Montano from Guerilla Sports on Tuesday

2 days ago

Chris MacFarland Mikko Rantanen...

Will Petersen

Avs GM Chris MacFarland bet his legacy on Mikko Rantanen trade

Chris MacFarland put the pressure on himself when he traded Mikko Rantanen; it better work out, or he might be looking for a new gig sooner rather than later

2 days ago

Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena...

Jake Shapiro

Mikko Rantanen shocked by Avs trade, would’ve taken big discount

Rumor had it that Mikko Rantanen wanted to become one of the highest-paid players in the NHL but he says he would've taken a discount to stay in Denver

3 days ago

Jared Bednar Mikko Rantanen...

Will Petersen

Jared Bednar talks ‘really tough day’ and trading ‘good friend’ Rantanen

"Really tough day. Like you lose a good friend, good teammate, great player. It's hard," Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said of the trade

5 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon Mikko Rantanen...

Will Petersen

Nathan MacKinnon on Mikko Rantanen trade: ‘It just sucks’

Nathan MacKinnon said he "doesn't really care about money," and wasn't opposed to Mikko Rantanen making more than him

5 days ago

Chris MacFarland...

Will Petersen

Avs GM Chris MacFarland speaks on shocking Rantanen trade

The full press conference with Avs GM Chris MacFarland was about the stunning Mikko Rantanen trade that went down on Friday night

5 days ago

There’s a new timeline on when Valeri Nichushkin might be back