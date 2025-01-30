There’s a new timeline on when Valeri Nichushkin might be back

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin might return to the ice at the end of February.

Avs head coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Thursday that Colorado is hoping to be able to put Nichushkin back in the lineup after the 4 Nations Face-Off which will take place in the middle of February. The Avalanche are off from Feb. 8 until Feb. 21 for the tournament.

– Cale Makar had a maintenance day.

– Avs looking for Nichushkin to be fully healthy after 4 Nations and jump back in.

– Kylington getting close, they’re hopeful he plays before break. — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) January 30, 2025

Nichushkin hasn’t played since New Year’s Eve against the Winnipeg Jets. He left that contest early and has been out since Dec. 31 with a “lower-body injury.” The Avs initially called Nichushkin day-to-day, but last week Bednar changed his timeline to week-to-week. Now, hopefully he can skate with Colorado on Feb. 22 against the Nashville Predators.

The Avalanche have struggled in the month of January without Nichushkin in the lineup, posting just a 6-6-2 record. They currently hold the top wild card spot in the Western Conference with 60 points. Colorado is four points back of Minnesota for third place in the Central Division.

Nichushkin came back from a six-month suspension on Nov. 15 for Colorado and had been playing well. In just 21 games he has six goals and 11 assists, good for 17 points which is tied for seventh on the team. For perspective, the Avs have played 52 games, so he’s put up those numbers while missing more than half of them.

After his suspension and stint in Phase 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on May 13, Nichushkin was contrite. He’s exited Colorado’s last two playoff runs early.

“It was tough. A lot of work. Lots of things, but I think I’ve made huge progress with my mental health so hopefully this never happens again,” Nichushkin said.

And of course, the trade of superstar Mikko Rantanen has been the major story over the last six days with the Avalanche. They’re 1-2-0 since that move, but will return home on Friday night to face the St. Louis Blues.

Valeri Nichushkin won’t be out there, but hopefully we’re a little more than three weeks away from seeing him again.