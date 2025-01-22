There’s no timeline on Valeri Nichushkin returning after a setback

Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has suffered a setback and there’s no timeline for his return.

Avs head coach Jared Bednar delivered the unfortunate news on Wednesday before the team’s game against the Winnipeg Jets. Nichushkin hasn’t played since getting hurt on New Year’s Eve, also against the Jets.

Bednar was asked if this is now something Nichushkin might have to deal with all year. The team is officially calling it a “lower-body injury,” with no other details available.

“I don’t know about all season, I just think whenever you have a setback you kind of work backwards, start from the ground up again,” Bednar said.

What’s frustrating is when Nichushkin was initially injured, the team called him “day-to-day.” Now, it’s been 23 days since he’s played, and Bednar confirmed the talented winger is currently “week-to-week.”

The Avalanche are 14-7-0 this season with Nichushkin in the lineup, but a pedestrian 14-12-1 without him.

“Any time without Val is worrisome. Now we don’t have a solid timeline on his return,” Bednar said.

Nichushkin came back from a six-month suspension on Nov. 15 for Colorado and had been playing well. In just 21 games he has six goals and 11 assists, good for 17 points which is eighth on the team. For perspective, the Avs have played 48 games, so he’s put up those numbers while missing more than half of them.

After his suspension and stint in Phase 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on May 13, Nichushkin was contrite. He’s exited Colorado’s last two playoff runs early.

“It was tough. A lot of work. Lots of things, but I think I’ve made huge progress with my mental health so hopefully this never happens again,” Nichushkin said.

The Avs are currently 28-19-1 on the season and hold the top wild card spot in the Western Conference. They can be dangerous in the postseason, but will need Valeri Nichushkin to get healthy at some point to better their chances of a deep playoff run.