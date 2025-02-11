Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

COLORADO AVALANCHE

Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen will be on the same line again

Feb 11, 2025, 4:24 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Colorado Avalanche teammates Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen are back on the same line.

That’s according to multiple reports coming from the 4 Nations Face-Off, where Team Finland had its first practice together on Tuesday. Rantanen and Lehkonen are both first-line wingers for their home country, and centered by Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov.

Rantanen and Lehkonen played hockey together in Colorado during the last three years, with the duo winning a Stanley Cup in 2022. Lehkonen was acquired in March of that year from the Montreal Canadiens and scored the game-winning goals in both the Western Conference Final and Cup Final.

Of course, Rantanen played his whole career with the Avalanche until a stunning trade last month. He was moved to the Carolina Hurricanes for Martin Necas and Jack Drury. Rantanen said he was surprised by the move, thinking he and Colorado still had more time to work out a contract extension. The NHL trade deadline isn’t until March 7.

But with Finland looking to upset Team Canada and Team United States, they’ll need Rantanen and Lehkonen to quickly regain the chemistry they had with the Avs. The two will be relied upon to score plenty of goals if Finland wants to be a surprising winner of the tournament.

Their first game is on Thursday night against Team U.S.A., slated for a 6:00 p.m. MT puck drop on ESPN.

You can bet plenty of Avalanche fans will be rooting for Mikko Rantanen, and it’ll be nice to see him, at least temporarily, reunited with Artturi Lehkonen.

Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Team Canada...

Will Petersen

MacKinnon, Makar, McDavid and Crosby on Team Canada power play

Team Canada practiced together on Monday ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off and we learned a little bit more about the group

1 day ago

Cale Makar Nathan MacKinnon...

Will Petersen

MacKinnon and Makar aren’t favorites for top NHL awards, but close

While both Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are close in ESPN's latest awards watch, neither is currently the favorite for the Hart or the Norris

7 days ago

Kevin Demoff, KSE...

Jake Shapiro

Avs and Nuggets are finally back on TV, KSE apologizes

The bosses at KSE and other key figures announced an agreement between the sides ending a nearly six-year stalemate

7 days ago

Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

There’s a new timeline on when Valeri Nichushkin might be back

Jared Bednar told reporters that Colorado is hoping to be able to put Valeri Nichushkin back in the lineup after the 4 Nations Face-Off

12 days ago

Mikko Rantanen...

Will Petersen

Mikko Rantanen continues to tell his side of the trade story

“I thought it was gonna be an extension for sure. I can’t lie about that," Mikko Rantanen told Jesse Montano from Guerilla Sports on Tuesday

14 days ago

Chris MacFarland Mikko Rantanen...

Will Petersen

Avs GM Chris MacFarland bet his legacy on Mikko Rantanen trade

Chris MacFarland put the pressure on himself when he traded Mikko Rantanen; it better work out, or he might be looking for a new gig sooner rather than later

15 days ago

Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen will be on the same line again