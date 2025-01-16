Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Will the Broncos play abroad in 2025? Penner says it’s possible

Jan 16, 2025, 4:57 PM | Updated: 6:07 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos could once again be taking their show on the road in 2025, with the team’s owner hinting at the possibility of another international game.

The Broncos last played overseas in 2022, when the team scored their first regular-season international victory by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London. And the team could head back to London or set out for Germany next season. Denver isn’t in line to “host” one of these games but two of the Broncos 2025 opponents have been designated as the home team for games in Europe. The New York Jets are slated to play in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to play at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium.

“This isn’t one of our years. You have a cycle with the league. I think it’s about every eight years that we’re required to play one of our home games [abroad]. This isn’t one of those years for us, but there are some games, away games of ours, and those teams you’ve seen are the Jets and the Colts,” Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner said at Wednesday’s season-closing news. “So it’s very possible we end up playing in a game in London or Berlin. I think [Head Coach] Sean [Payton] has a great approach to these things which is, ‘That’s an opportunity for the team to have some time to bond in a different way.’ You saw that with the team this year at the Greenbrier, which I think was helpful for the team as really building a young group and a culture. We’d welcome that if we have the opportunity to do it.”

If the Broncos are selected for one of those two games, it would be the franchise’s third international regular-season contest. Before the 2022 contest, the Broncos played the 49ers in 2010. The NFL hasn’t played a regular-season game in Berlin but the Broncos did play a preseason game at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium in a 1992 American Bowl game against the Miami Dolphins.

The NFL will likely leak the news of these marquee games just before their annual schedule release later in the offseason.

Denver Broncos

Broncos coach Sean Payton and owner Greg Penner...

James Merilatt

Broncos need to avoid trap of believing they’re close to contending

A 10-7 record and a playoff berth were a nice step, but Denver still has plenty of upgrades they need to make this offseason to get better

15 hours ago

Broncos players Courtland Sutton and Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Broncos owner Greg Penner on uniforms: ‘Everybody loved the throwbacks’

Greg Penner assessed the uniforms unveiled by the Broncos his season, and noted there was particular appreciation for the throwbacks.

21 hours ago

Broncos head coach Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Was the Broncos’ 2024 season a success? Sean Payton doesn’t quite say

A "disappointing" performance in a playoff loss reveals the progress made by Payton's team, which may not be officially a "success"

1 day ago

George Paton...

Will Petersen

Broncos GM George Paton says no talks yet with Bonitto on new deal

"We haven't even had those conversations yet," Broncos GM George Paton said of a possible Nik Bonitto contract extension

1 day ago

Greg Penner...

Will Petersen

Patrick Mahomes ‘absolutely’ in sights of Broncos CEO Greg Penner

"Our absolute goal next year is to win our division," Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner said at his end of the season press conference

1 day ago

Fans tailgate before the game between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authori...

Jake Shapiro

Lone Tree, Mile High, new stadium options still open for Broncos

Broncos ownership made it clear once again on Wednesday that the franchise continues to look at options for building a new stadium

1 day ago

Will the Broncos play abroad in 2025? Penner says it’s possible