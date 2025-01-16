Will the Broncos play abroad in 2025? Penner says it’s possible

The Denver Broncos could once again be taking their show on the road in 2025, with the team’s owner hinting at the possibility of another international game.

The Broncos last played overseas in 2022, when the team scored their first regular-season international victory by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London. And the team could head back to London or set out for Germany next season. Denver isn’t in line to “host” one of these games but two of the Broncos 2025 opponents have been designated as the home team for games in Europe. The New York Jets are slated to play in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to play at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium.

“This isn’t one of our years. You have a cycle with the league. I think it’s about every eight years that we’re required to play one of our home games [abroad]. This isn’t one of those years for us, but there are some games, away games of ours, and those teams you’ve seen are the Jets and the Colts,” Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner said at Wednesday’s season-closing news. “So it’s very possible we end up playing in a game in London or Berlin. I think [Head Coach] Sean [Payton] has a great approach to these things which is, ‘That’s an opportunity for the team to have some time to bond in a different way.’ You saw that with the team this year at the Greenbrier, which I think was helpful for the team as really building a young group and a culture. We’d welcome that if we have the opportunity to do it.”

If the Broncos are selected for one of those two games, it would be the franchise’s third international regular-season contest. Before the 2022 contest, the Broncos played the 49ers in 2010. The NFL hasn’t played a regular-season game in Berlin but the Broncos did play a preseason game at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium in a 1992 American Bowl game against the Miami Dolphins.

The NFL will likely leak the news of these marquee games just before their annual schedule release later in the offseason.