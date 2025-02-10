The 5 Super Bowl commercials Colorado is talking about

Whether you had to run to the restroom or grab another snack from the kitchen, you may have missed some of this year’s best Super Bowl commercials.

Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX blowout 40-22 Philadelphia Eagles win over the Kansas City Chiefs featured a few spots that will have Colorado talking on Monday. From familiar faces to local legends and heartwarming moments, here are the advertisements the Mile High City loved.

5 Super Bowl LIX commercials

Kick of Destiny 3 with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning

The Manning brothers got together for FanDuel’s third Kick of Destiny where the two competed by kicking a short field goal for a gold boot. The event took place before the big game but a shortened version was edited for a spot during the contest. Peyton missed a 25-yard field goal to kick off the contest and so too did Eli. So they went to 20 yards where Peyton doinked it and Eli won in front of Rob Gronkowski and their brother Cooper Manning.

Bud Light starting Peyton Manning and other big names

Shane Gillis, Post Malone, Peyton Manning and more host a cul-de-sac party with Bud Light.

Uber Eats featuring Peyton Manning’s Omaha

In Matthew McConaughey’s season-long running gag of a conspiracy where football is just a ploy to make people eat more, the actor plays Manning during his Broncos time, changing his signature Omaha call to something a bit different.

Nike’s women’s sports spot featuring Colorado’s Sophia Smith

Windsor’s Sophia Smith is having a heck of a run, winning NWSL’s title for Portland in 2022, then coming back a season later to capture the league’s Golden Boot for most goals scored. In 2024, she took it overseas where she helped the United States Women’s National Team snag Gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Smith scored the key goal in the semi-final to get the Americans into the championship bout. Now she’s one of the handful of giants in women’s athletics that starred in Nike’s first Super Bowl commercial since 1998. Along with Smith are Caitlin Clark, Jordan Chiles, Sabrina Ionescu, Sha’Carri Richardson and A’ja Wilson.

There’s one guarantee in sport. You’ll be told you can’t do it. So do it anyway. You can’t win. So Win. 🎤@officialdoechii pic.twitter.com/Fcu9VXQbnA — Nike (@Nike) February 10, 2025

Ram Trucks featuring Glen Powell with a Colorado tie-in

Glen Powell had a huge year in 2024, with the giant movie Twisters built around him. Now with some of the same vehicles from the film, he did a spot for Ram Tracks with a Coloradan heavily involved in the production.