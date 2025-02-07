Close
DENVER BRONCOS

Broncos DPOY winner Pat Surtain II shares next big career goal

Feb 7, 2025, 12:28 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

It seems that whatever Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II puts his mind to, he accomplishes, which should excite Colorado sports fans.

After winning the Associated Press award for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Ps2 talked about what’s next from NFL Honors in New Orleans just ahead of Super Bowl LIX. Now deemed the best player on defense in the league, Surtain has dabbled with the idea of offense but importantly he wants to be a part of the best team in the world.

“It definitely feeds the hunger. It’s somewhere where I want to be through the duration of my career,” Surtain said to the media about being at the site of the Super Bowl. “That’s the next big achievement that I want to get to, the Super Bowl. The main thing is winning in this league, and I want to reach that point where I’ll be able to have a chance to hoist a Lombardi. That’s something that I’ll look forward to for sure.”

PS2’s dominance on the outside was a huge part of the Broncos success this season. He allowed the team to send more rushers at quarterbacks, and the Broncos led the league in sacks. Denver’s defense was huge in turning around the team resulting in a return to the postseason and a 10-7 record. It was Surtain’s first winning season in his four-year pro career.

Back in college at Alabama, Surtain played in two national championship games—winning the title in his final game suiting up for the Crimson Tide back in 2020. His prowess in the SEC led him to be the ninth pick in the NFL Draft as selected by the Broncos, going so high that he landed on a team that had been struggling for a while.

Entering 2024, Surtain finally had stability around him in Denver. Second-year head coach and former Super Bowl winner Sean Payton led the team while rookie Bo Nix was the man on offense. And personally, Surtain was locked in as well, signing a massive contract extension in September that made him the highest-paid player at his position ever. Maybe it’s all this certainty for Surtain that gave him the confidence and ability to circle out DPOY as a goal.

“Before the season even started, it’s something that I manifested—having a great year, having these expectations, reaching the playoffs, getting All-Pros, getting Defensive Player of the Year. This is something that I manifested and had goals of,” PS2 shared. “It’s definitely a blessing at the end of the day, but I always tell myself, ‘There’s more work to do.’ I’m looking forward towards more success later on in my career.”

In 2024, Surtain allowed 37 receptions, made four interceptions, and held quarterbacks to a 58.9 passer rating on 62 times he was targeted this season, as calculated by SportRadar.com. The worst QB in the league’s rating is Anthony Richardson at 61.6, meaning Surtain turns everyone throwing his way into the worst passer in the league when they throw over there. Pro Football Focus also rated PS2 as the best-graded cornerback in the NFL this past fall.

He’s just the seventh corner to win the Associated Press’ DPOY and the third since Deion Sanders won it in 1994. He joins eventual Hall of Famer Randy Gradishar as the only other DPOY in Broncos history.

“It hit me for sure. I think before I was a little nervous obviously because I didn’t know what to expect,” Surtain said about getting the honor. “Then, when they called my name, I sort of let out a deep breath. Honestly, it was a very gratifying feeling, so I’m honestly very thankful and humbled to receive this award.”

Now the next piece of hardware Surtain would like to add to his quickly expanding mantle is the Lamar Hunt Trophy.

