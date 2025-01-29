Pat Surtain II has a bold request for the Broncos, fans will love it

The favorite to win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year Award, Pat Surtain II, is also interested in playing wide receiver.

In a one-on-one with Westword’s Catie Cheshire, the Denver Broncos star cornerback shared that he’s been a bit inspired by Heisman winner Travis Hunter. The Colorado Buffaloes standout won college football’s award for Defensive Player of the Year all the while also winning the award for the nation’s top receiver. Surtain thinks he can make like Hunter and contribute on offense too.

“Why not?” Surtain II told Westword. “Put me at receiver. Let me make a couple plays here and there. I could do it. Whatever route you need me to, whatever you need me to do, I’m there. …Me at receiver is very dynamic. Playing cornerback and going up against the top wideouts of the game each and every week, I think that would definitely help my case out even more.”

PS2 is on the Broncos to stay, signing a four-year, $96 million extension in September, making him the highest-paid defensive back ever. He’s paid back his big money already. He’s expected to become just the seventh corner to win the Associated Press’ DPOY and just the third since current CU coach Deion Sanders won it in 1994. The six in the past are Stephon Gilmore in 2019, Charles Woodson in 2009, Prime Time in 1994, Rod Woodson in 1993, Lester Hayes in 1980, and Mel Blount in 1975.

The Broncos are likely to be careful with their shutdown cornerback. This season, he allowed 37 receptions, made four interceptions, and held quarterbacks to a 61.1 passer rating. That type of production just won’t be replicated—but what if he could contribute even more?

Two years after winning the DPOY, Sanders seriously played both ways in 1996 because the Dallas Cowboys needed a replacement for Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, who fought cocaine charges and a collarbone injury. Or maybe Sanders simply had extra energy at 29, as it was the only time in his prime he wasn’t also playing Major League Baseball.

Like Prime at Florida State, PS2 did not get any time on offense in college at Alabama. But Sanders at least flashed his ability with the ball as a kick returner whereas Surtain has never done that. Though PS2’s 100-yard pick-six from this past season may have flashed some of those ball skills.

The Broncos could use some targets for Bo Nix too. Surtain shared his love for Denver’s rookie quarterback in the story but it’s no secret around the NFL that one of the team’s major goals this offseason is to find him a tight end or wide receiver to play opposite Courtland Sutton. What if Surtain is the answer or part of the solution to Sean Payton’s problem there? It’s asking a lot of Surtain, but maybe we see a bit of it at training camp and go from there?

This isn’t even the first time Surtain has shared an interest in catching some passes. When the 2028 Olympics announced that they would feature flag football, the Broncos defender said he would like to participate but only if he could play offense.

At any rate, what PS2 is suggesting isn’t completely unprecedented and it’s expected Hunter will play both sides of the ball in some fashion after being selected with one of the top picks in this year’s NFL Draft.

“Whatever he put his mind to, he could go out there and do it,” Surtain, who has been very supportive of Hunter from afar said to Westword about the CU player. “Obviously he’s a great player; he’s had great people around him telling him to do the right thing. As long as he has that same drive, that same work ethic, and never gets complacent, I think the sky’s the limit for him.”