Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

For Broncos, what was good enough in 2024 won’t be in 2025

Jan 15, 2025, 12:33 AM | Updated: 12:43 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When it comes to how an NFL team’s season is assessed, the grades can be issued on a curve.

Not every 10-7 campaign that ends in a wild-card round defeat yields the same emotion. Such a finish that yielded at least a modicum of satisfaction in the Denver Broncos locker room was viewed with disappointment and even despair by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

All three teams saw their seasons end last weekend. For the Bucs, it was their fifth-consecutive postseason appearance and their fourth-straight division title. Pittsburgh found itself in the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years, eighth in the last 11 and 12th time in the 18-season Mike Tomlin era.

The Bucs and Steelers have sustained status that yields heightened expectations. Neither met them.

Meanwhile, the Broncos — who split their 2024 contests against those playoff perennials — returned to the postseason after eight years away, their longest absence since the franchise’s first 17 seasons.

Denver’s season was a success by any reasonable measurement, because context matters — specifically, the context of carrying the second-highest dead-money figure in NFL history and a streak of eight-consecutive seasons outside of the postseason.

Oh, and they returned to the playoffs with a rookie quarterback who absorbed plenty of lumps early in the season before finding his stride and displaying exponential growth.

YouTube video

The comments of a slew of players bear that out. They know the drill.

Linebacker Alex Singleton: “The defense and the team as a whole, it was special. I know it’s a good year to build upon.”

Right guard Quinn Meinerz: “I think it showed how tough and resilient this team is. We never gave up on the plan, the mission, each other, and I was excited to be part of this team this year.”

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton: “We want to be Super Bowl champions, but in order to be able to be Super Bowl champions, you got to be able to get into the playoffs. And we were able to accomplish that this year. Not saying that that was our end goal, but in order to be able to be a Super Bowl champ, you have to be able to get into the playoffs. And we know what that feels like.”

But if the Broncos find themselves in the same spot a year from now — losers of a wild-card game on the road — the mood will be nothing like the one seen Monday.

“The new standard has been set for this organization and for this team,” Sutton said. “It’s now [that] the Denver Broncos must be a playoff team.”

“I think we created a new floor of standards for this building, for the position groups and for this team moving forward,” Meinerz added.

Indeed, the moment the Broncos left their locker room Monday and began turning toward the 2025 campaign, the expectations — and pressure — increased rose. What was enough for success in 2024 won’t be in 2025.

“That’s the mindset, that’s the mentality going in the offseason,” said running back Jaleel McLaughlin. “That’s not good enough.”

The grading will be harsher next season. This team’s growth raised expectations. And there will be no curve to provide a benefit of any doubt.

Denver Broncos

Alex Singleton...

Andrew Mason

Alex Singleton’s recovery from ACL tear is going well

Alex Singleton could only stand and watch as the Broncos' run defense bent and broke, but he's on track to be ready for the 2025 season.

5 hours ago

Tyler Warren Broncos tight end...

Will Petersen

Potential Broncos target at tight end officially declares for NFL Draft

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren officially declared for the NFL draft, and the Broncos should look to take him at No. 20 overall

9 hours ago

Bo Nix Josh Allen Broncos season...

Will Petersen

The 2024 Broncos season was absolutely a massive success

This Broncos season was a fun one in which a solid foundation was laid for the future; that's what we were all hoping for six months ago

21 hours ago

Broncos tight end Thomas Yassmin...

Andrew Mason

Broncos bring back 13 practice-squad players on reserve-future deals

Some intriguing prospects are among the practice-squad players signed by the Broncos to reserve-future contracts.

1 day ago

Pat Surtain II...

Will Petersen

Pat Surtain II wrote down goal to be Defensive Player of the Year

"If I do end up becoming a finalist, it would be very huge," Broncos corner Pat Surtain II said of the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award

1 day ago

Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Bo Nix reveals that he played through three fractures in back

Bo Nix revealed after the season that he played the Cleveland game despite three transverse process fractures in his back, suffered against Las Vegas.

1 day ago

For Broncos, what was good enough in 2024 won’t be in 2025