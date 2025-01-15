Alex Singleton’s recovery from ACL tear is going well

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Alex Singleton wouldn’t give an exact timetable on his recovery and rehabilitation from the torn anterior cruciate ligament that ended his season after just three games.

But the veteran inside linebacker noted he’s “exactly where I should be.” The team captain also offered a promise as the Denver Broncos packed their bags and headed into the offseason.

“Yeah, I’m not supposed to give specific time counts, but next season I’ll be ready to go,” he said.

For a while, Denver’s defense didn’t appear to miss a beat without Singleton, who led the team in tackles in each of his first two seasons with the club. By December, the Broncos defense bent and broke, and found itself gashed up the middle as too many runs hit the second level and beyond.

A run defense that allowed an average of just one rushing play per game of at least 15 yards in Weeks 1-13 surrendered 2.8 per game against the Colts, Chargers, Bengals and Bills down the stretch. Buffalo’s James Cook had three such runs on his own as the Broncos succumbed in the wild-card round.

It was hard to watch, Singleton said. But he added that it was no different than any other game.

“You feel like you can do something, but just standing there on the sideline watching the game is one thing,” he said. “Being in it and doing it is another. So it’s always hindsight.”

Justin Strnad was Singleton’s immediate replacement. And while the Broncos gave a pair of starts to Kwon Alexander and a smattering of snaps to Zach Cunningham, it was Strnad who remained in the lineup for most of the balance of the season.

Cody Barton, already on the first team before the injury, added Singleton’s “green dot” duties — emblematic of the round green sticker worn by a defender who has a radio receiver in his helmet — to his responsibilities.

The play of both met with the captain’s approval.

“They played great. It was awesome,” Singleton said. “Obviously, with Justin, I’ve known for now three years I’ve been here that he could play.

“And so, obviously, selfishly, I don’t want to get hurt and be the reason he gets to play. But for him, I think it was huge to get to go in and play a full season of meaningful football. And he played exceptionally well. And Cody as well, coming in, I played him a few times over the years and was really excited and he took advantage of his opportunities as well.”

Both Strnad and Barton have expiring contracts, so their future is up in the air. Singleton has a year left on his deal, although most of the guaranteed money in his contract has come and gone. But he’s nevertheless looking to the 2025 campaign — and having higher standards to go with it than simply making the playoffs and being one-and-done.

“Yeah, it has to be that. I think to just settle for anything less than that is kind of, ‘Why are you here?'” Singleton said Monday.

“We’re all here every single day, working the way we are. Not just to make the playoffs or just have a successful career, it’s to win championships. And so, if your mindset isn’t to host divisional round and AFC championships, there’s — to me — no point. It kind of fires me up because that’s what you want.

“Having a home crowd in a playoff game, it’s special, it means a lot. Your city gets behind you, just being in Buffalo [Sunday], you saw how much it mattered to those fans. And, I know being in Denver, how much it mattered to fans here.”

After making the playoffs, the standard for the Broncos in 2025 has to be higher, Alex Singleton says. "It has to be that. I think to just settle for anything less than that is kind of, 'Why are you here?" he said. "If your mindset isn't to host divisional round and AFC… pic.twitter.com/Vfl1ji4bhP — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 15, 2025