Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Potential Broncos target at tight end officially declares for NFL Draft

Jan 14, 2025, 4:06 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos need help at tight end this offseason.

That’s not exactly a secret.

And with QB Bo Nix in the fold for years to come, the Broncos won’t have to be thinking about a quarterback in the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead, head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton can focus on adding weapons around Nix to help him grow.

While running back and wide receiver could use some upgrades, many fans feel tight end should be Payton and Paton’s No. 1 priority.

After all, Denver’s leading receiving TE this year was Adam Trautman with just 188 yards on 13 catches. Nate Adkins did haul in three touchdowns, but only went for 114 yards. Lucas Krull caught 19 passes for 152 yards and the Broncos moved on from Greg Dulcich.

Now that we know Denver is picking No. 20 in the upcoming NFL Draft, we can start combing through realistic options.

Oh boy, would Penn State’s Tyler Warren look good and orange and blue.

The tight end officially declared for the draft on social media, and his name will almost assuredly be called in the first-round. This season with the Nittany Lions, Warren finished with 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught two scores against Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl and went off for 17 catches for 224 yards and a TD against USC in October.

There’s no other way to slice it, he’s the real deal.

A recent mock draft from CBS Sports has Warren going at No. 22 to the Los Angeles Chargers, with the Broncos selecting Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III at No. 20. Burden is a great player, but it shows Warren could be on the board when Denver picks.

Yes, the draft isn’t until the end of April, but Warren is an early name to keep an eye on. He’d instantly be the best Broncos tight end on the roster.

Denver Broncos

Bo Nix Josh Allen Broncos season...

Will Petersen

The 2024 Broncos season was absolutely a massive success

This Broncos season was a fun one in which a solid foundation was laid for the future; that's what we were all hoping for six months ago

12 hours ago

Broncos tight end Thomas Yassmin...

Andrew Mason

Broncos bring back 13 practice-squad players on reserve-future deals

Some intriguing prospects are among the practice-squad players signed by the Broncos to reserve-future contracts.

18 hours ago

Pat Surtain II...

Will Petersen

Pat Surtain II wrote down goal to be Defensive Player of the Year

"If I do end up becoming a finalist, it would be very huge," Broncos corner Pat Surtain II said of the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award

1 day ago

Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Bo Nix reveals that he played through three fractures in back

Bo Nix revealed after the season that he played the Cleveland game despite three transverse process fractures in his back, suffered against Las Vegas.

1 day ago

Vance Joseph...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos DC Vance Joseph will interview for head job with AFC rival

The Broncos defense was one of the better units in football this season so Vance Joseph is drawing interest from other franchises

1 day ago

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 12: Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos throws a pass against the Buf...

Cecil Lammey

Playoff loss shows what the Broncos need on both sides of the ball

Getting trounced in Buffalo showed that the Broncos need plenty of help on both sides of the ball, as offense and defense were both exposed

1 day ago

Potential Broncos target at tight end officially declares for NFL Draft