Potential Broncos target at tight end officially declares for NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos need help at tight end this offseason.

That’s not exactly a secret.

And with QB Bo Nix in the fold for years to come, the Broncos won’t have to be thinking about a quarterback in the first-round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Instead, head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton can focus on adding weapons around Nix to help him grow.

While running back and wide receiver could use some upgrades, many fans feel tight end should be Payton and Paton’s No. 1 priority.

After all, Denver’s leading receiving TE this year was Adam Trautman with just 188 yards on 13 catches. Nate Adkins did haul in three touchdowns, but only went for 114 yards. Lucas Krull caught 19 passes for 152 yards and the Broncos moved on from Greg Dulcich.

Now that we know Denver is picking No. 20 in the upcoming NFL Draft, we can start combing through realistic options.

Oh boy, would Penn State’s Tyler Warren look good and orange and blue.

The tight end officially declared for the draft on social media, and his name will almost assuredly be called in the first-round. This season with the Nittany Lions, Warren finished with 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught two scores against Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl and went off for 17 catches for 224 yards and a TD against USC in October.

There’s no other way to slice it, he’s the real deal.

A recent mock draft from CBS Sports has Warren going at No. 22 to the Los Angeles Chargers, with the Broncos selecting Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III at No. 20. Burden is a great player, but it shows Warren could be on the board when Denver picks.

Yes, the draft isn’t until the end of April, but Warren is an early name to keep an eye on. He’d instantly be the best Broncos tight end on the roster.