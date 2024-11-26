Close
BRONCOS

It didn’t take long for ex-Bronco Greg Dulcich to land on a new team

Nov 26, 2024, 2:20 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich has a new team, and it didn’t take long.

The Broncos released the oft-injured third-round pick on Monday, but he didn’t make it through waivers. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Dulcich will land with the New York Giants.

Considering the Giants are just 2-9 and tied with the Raiders and Jaguars for the worst record in the NFL, it means several teams could’ve put in a claim on Dulcich. The waiver wire order starts with the worst records first, and New York was No. 1 this week.

Dulcich could never find his footing in Denver, playing in just 16 games with the Broncos. He was a healthy scratch eight times and missed 22 games due to injury. It was usually a hamstring that tended to bother Dulcich.

Even though he was healthy this year, Dulcich hadn’t played for the Broncos since Sept. 29 against the New York Jets. He had just five catches for 28 yards this season and a handful of drops.

Head coach Sean Payton preferred rolling Lucas Krull, Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins out there at tight end, a clear sign Dulcich was done in Denver. For his career with the Broncos, Greg Dulcich finished with 41 catches for 464 yards and two touchdowns over the last three seasons.

Now, he’ll go to a bad Giants team and try to put some good things on film to remain in the NFL the rest of this season and beyond.

