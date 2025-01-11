Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

CU FOOTBALL

Report: Deion Sanders has ‘strong interest’ in coaching the Raiders

Jan 11, 2025, 12:30 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

CU Buffs head coach Deion Sanders might be looking to make the leap to the NFL, specifically the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to a story from the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Saturday, Coach Prime “has a very strong interest in the job.” Vincent Bonsignore, the person who wrote the article, declined to name his source, which isn’t uncommon. Bonsignore said he spoke with a person who has “knowledge of the situation.”

It takes two to tango, so it’s unclear if the Raiders have interest in Sanders or if this is simply a test balloon from his camp. Las Vegas is currently scheduled to interview Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Steve Spagnuolo, Pete Carroll, Robert Saleh and others for their head-coaching position. They fired Antonio Pierce earlier this week.

On Thursday, Denver Sports hosts Cecil Lammey and Josh Dover speculated Coach Prime could head to the desert, with ESPN’s Louis Riddick as the next general manager. The Raiders fired GM Tom Telesco this week as well.

And complicating matters is Sanders was on Good Morning America on Wednesday and said he’d only consider leaving CU for the NFL if he could coach his “sons.” Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders played for the Buffs the last two years and will be moving on.

Shedeur is an excellent quarterback and a likely top-5 pick in April’s NFL Draft, potentially as high as No. 1 overall. It remains to be seen if Shilo has a future in the league.

Las Vegas has the No. 6 pick in the draft, so they’d probably have to move up to select Shedeur or tell the five teams in front of them he won’t play for anyone else besides the Raiders, especially if dad is the head coach.

And the final wrinkle in all of this is that Tom Brady is a part-owner of the Raiders. He has a long relationship with the Sanders family and is expected to be heavily involved in the decision to hire the next coach in Vegas.

All of a sudden, there appears to be some smoke around Deion Sanders to the Raiders. He’s had two great years in Boulder and said he wants to continue coaching at Colorado.

We’ll see if that actually happens.

CU Football

COLORADO HEAD COACH BILL MCCARTNEY IS CARRIED OFF THE FIELD AFTER HIS TEAM DEFEATED NOTRE DAME 41-2...

Jake Shapiro

Family announces death of Buffs legendary coach Bill McCartney

Bill McCartney, the iconic head coach who led the University of Colorado Buffaloes to their only national championship in 1990 passed away

14 hours ago

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches from the sidelines during the second hal...

DenverSports.com

Denver Sports hosts have wild theory on Prime and the Raiders

If Louis Riddick becomes the next general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders, Deion Sanders is as good as gone, according to Denver Sports hosts

2 days ago

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes gestures during a game against the Kansas Jayhaw...

Jake Shapiro

Prime shares Draft Day plans for Sanders, Hunter has different idea

Deion Sanders has said for a while now that he and his sons would do their own thing on the day of the NFL Draft

2 days ago

Shedeur Sanders #2 and Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrate after Hunter scored a ...

Jake Shapiro

Experts split on CU Buffs stars in first NFL Mock Drafts

The NFL Draft order is set and the two Buffs stars are expected to go early in every expert's scenario but how will it play out

3 days ago

Shedder Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes greets fans before the game against the BYU Cougars in...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs appearance in Alamo Bowl against BYU sets TV records

For the second consecutive year a ton of folks tuned in to watch the Buffs play football culminating with a highly-viewed Alamo Bowl

11 days ago

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Shedeur Sanders explains why he played through CU’s bowl rout

It was unique that Shedeur Sanders even played for the Buffs in their Bowl but even more special was the fact that he stayed in the game

14 days ago

Report: Deion Sanders has ‘strong interest’ in coaching the Raiders