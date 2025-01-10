Peyton Manning is impressed with the ‘high level’ play from Bo Nix

Count Denver Broncos legend Peyton Manning as one of the many fans of rookie QB Bo Nix.

The Hall of Famer joined “Stokley and Evans with Mark Schlereth” on Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan on Friday morning, and Brandon Stokley and Mike Evans hit him with plenty of questions about Bo Nix.

To start, Manning is impressed that Nix has fit right in with head coach Sean Payton, but not necessarily surprised.

“Picking up the system, to me, wasn’t going to be that hard for him, just because he’s a smart guy. He’s been around football. I think he’s played at just such a high level,” Manning said.

He then went on to talk about how Nix has evolved throughout the season, throwing 29 touchdowns which was sixth in the NFL, after throwing none the first three weeks.

“You could tell Sean and the offensive staff have given him more throughout the season. Sometimes with a rookie quarterback you kind of limit the offense, the packages and what you put in. You can tell Sean’s sort of given Bo all of it, which is a reason why they’ve been so successful, because they’re running creative plays. It’s been fun to watch,” Manning said.

Those creative plays led the Broncos to a 10-7 record and their first postseason berth since Manning was the quarterback. That ended in a Super Bowl 50 victory after the 2015 season.

And with Manning still in town, he’s happy to provide guidance to Nix, but isn’t trying to overstep at all.

“I text with him every week, just kind of wishing him luck. I saw him during training camp I just kind of told him ‘hey I’m here as a resource any time you need me.’ Just try to be an encouraging resource,” Manning said.

He then went on to praise the guys that work with Nix every day. He knows Nix is in good hands with Payton and the rest of Denver’s offensive staff.

“Look, he’s got good coaches and he’s getting coached hard every single week. You can tell he’s hard on himself. He coaches himself, he has high expectations as the competitor that he is,” Manning said.

Peyton Manning discussed plenty of other things with the guys, including the playoff game in Buffalo this weekend and if he ever wants to run an NFL team.

