Surtain among three Broncos named first-team All-Pro

Pat Surtain is once again a first-team All-Pro — and this time, he was a near-unanimous selection.

Surtain was named to the All-Pro team as selected by the Associated Press, which is considered to be the “official” All-Pro designation as recognized by the NFL.

But for the Denver Broncos, the best part of the story is that he has plenty of company.

On the first team, Surtain was joined by right guard Quinn Meinerz and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., who was chosen as a punt returner. Two more Broncos players — defensive end Zach Allen and edge rusher Nik Bonitto — were second-team selections.

The total of five All-Pros represents a marked increase from last year, when just two Broncos made it: Mims and Justin Simmons. Both were second-team selections. It’s also the highest first- and second-team tally for the Broncos since 1996.

But perhaps more significantly, the Broncos have more first-team All-Pros than the previous seven seasons combined.

During the team’s desultory run of seven-consecutive losing seasons, Surtain was the only Bronco named as a first-team All-Pro, earning the honor in 2022. No one else was a first-team choice in that span, although there were a smattering of second-teamers: Simmons (2020 and 2023), Mims (2023), Von Miller (2017 and 2018) and Garett Bolles (2020).

Meinerz earned the first-team honor despite not even being a Pro Bowl selection. That’s not atypical for offensive linemen or safeties, whose contributions are less quantifiable by basic counting stats, leading to reputation-based selections per the Pro Bowl voting.

Allen and Bonitto are both first-time selections to the second team. Allen was snubbed for Pro Bowl recognition despite posting 8.5 sacks from an interior-defensive line spot.

Four of the Broncos’ five All-Pro choices are also George Paton draft picks. Surtain and Meinerz were 2021 choices, with Bonitto arriving in 2022 and Mims a year later. Bonitto was selected with the pick acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in Miller trade during the 2021 season.

Despite the loss of draft capital due to the Russell Wilson and Sean Payton trades, Paton has altered the landscape of the roster. The All-Pro choices are also a credit to him.