DENVER BRONCOS

Broncos celebrate playoff berth with Nik Bonitto’s new song ‘Sydney Sweeney’

Jan 5, 2025, 8:46 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

DENVER—Nik Bonitto’s pass rushing is a big reason the Denver Broncos have ended their playoff drought and the team celebrated their achievement by playing the 25-year-old’s yet-to-be-released song.

The rap, titled ‘Sydney Sweeney’ according to fellow defender Malcolm Roach was what the Broncos played in the locker room after their 38-0 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver led the NFL in sacks this season with 63 and it’s a big reason why the team whose defense was top-five in opponents scoring has found the postseason. Bonitto led the orange and blue in getting after the quarterback and finished third in the league with 13.5, two of which came in Sunday’s Week 18 shutout.

“It was crazy, it was jumping, y’all missed it,” Roach said of the locker room after the game. “It was jumping around in here for sure, they played Bonitto’s new single called Sydney Sweeney, so it was a good locker room. I’m glad there was no cameras out there.”

It’s not only Bonitto’s first trip to the playoffs, it could be Roach’s first chance to play in the postseason. He was inactive for the Saints when they made the playoffs during the defensive tackle’s time in New Orleans.

“I was turnt, I was dancing, it’s got a good little beat you would never know it’s Nik rapping,” Roach explained. “It’s a good song to jump around to. It might take off like LiAngelo Ball’s song.”

Ball, the brother of two NBA players and a pro hooper himself has taken the internet and basketball world by storm in recent days with his new rap song. Bonitto’s unheard song is titled after the It Girl of 2024, actress Sydney Sweeney. The Euphoria and White Lotus star has made the jump to movies with Anyone But You, Immaculate and Madame Web.

“I can’t say too much you just gotta wait for the release date,” Bonitto said about his song.

If he’s anywhere near the artist as he is the football player, Bonitto’s about to blow up.

