Broncos won’t activate Tyler Badie from IR for Week 18

For Broncos running back Tyler Badie, the clock on a potential return to the the 53-player roster is ticking.

The team chose not to activate him from injured reserve for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, downgrading him from questionable to out on Saturday. Badie has had six full practices of work since the Broncos started his 21-day window for a return on Christmas Eve.

Badie will get one more week of ramp-up work if the Broncos qualify for the postseason with a win over the Chiefs on Sunday. But the club will have to make a decision on Badie no later than Jan. 14.

HENNINGSEN ELEVATED FOR WEEK 18

Denver will also elevate Matt Henningsen from the practice squad for a third-consecutive week. The Broncos haven’t activated Henningsen in either of the two previous weeks despite the elevation.

The Broncos have used 31 elevations on 15 different players so far this season.

Week 1: FB Michael Burton, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

LB Levelle Bailey (2) Week 6: OT Cam Fleming, IOL Calvin Throckmorton

OL Nick Gargiulo (2) Week 15: OL Nick Gargiulo (3), CB Reese Taylor (1)

BRONCOS RECEIVE ONE FINE FOR WEEK 17

Safety P.J. Locke was the only Broncos player fined for any actions in last week’s loss at Cincinnati. The fine for unnecessary roughness is his third of the season and his first since Week 2.

The fine is the 21st issued by the NFL to a Bronco so far this season.

The Broncos’ 2024 fines to date:

Week 1:

Edge rusher Nik Bonitto: $8,791 for roughing the passer

Safety Brandon Jones: $11,255 for a face-mask infraction

Week 2:

Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for an equipment violation

Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for a hit on a defenseless player

Center Luke Wattenberg: $5,872 for an illegal blindside block

Week 5:

Fullback Michael Burton: $7,653 for an illegal blindside block

Defensive end John Franklin-Myers: $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct

Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit

Week 7:

Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit

Cornerback Levi Wallace: $7,181 for a hip-drop tackle

Week 8:

Tight end Lucas Krull: $5,083 for a blindside block

Week 9:

Safety Devon Key: $4,417 for a face-mask violation

Week 11:

Cornerback Pat Surtain II: $11,255 for a face-mask violation

Week 13:

Edge rusher Jonathon Cooper: $12,688 for roughing the passer

Week 15:

Edge rusher Nik Bonitto: $8,791 for an obscene gesture

Safety Brandon Jones: $16,883 for a hip-drop tackle

Safety Brandon Jones: $11,255 for a late hit

Week 16:

Edge rusher Jonathon Cooper: $12,668 for a horse-collar tackle

Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11.255 for taunting

Running back Blake Watson: $4,463 for impermissible use of the helmet

Week 17:

Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for unnecessary roughness