COLORADO AVALANCHE

Avalanche steal an insane win from the Sabres, keep things rolling

Jan 2, 2025, 10:30 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-5 on Thursday night at Ball Arena in Denver.

And, oh, what a comeback win it was.

The Avs were down 5-3 with 2:26 left until Cale Makar made it 5-4 giving the team hope. That’s when the real drama started. With goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood on the bench after Scott Wedgewood was injured in regulation, Colorado was able to tie it up 5-5 in the final moments thanks to the heroics of Jonathan Drouin.

It was a special moment for Drouin, who’s played in just seven games this year due to a variety of injuries. The Avalanche became the first NHL team this season to win two games after being down by three goals at any point. The other time also came against the Sabres on Dec. 3.

Then, in overtime, defenseman Devon Toews decided to send the fans home happy.

Toews capped off a special night for Colorado, improving its record to 24-15-0 on the season. Avalanche supporters will all be worried about the health of Wedgewood, but this was a fun one.

The team is in a great spot, and stealing games from zero points into two points is the kind of contest that shows the Avs mean business about winning the franchise’s fourth Stanley Cup.

