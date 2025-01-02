NWSL to Denver is happening, record fee scores city a new team

Denver will get the 16th National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) franchise, as Sportico reported on Tuesday that the Mile High City’s record-breaking bid has secured a new team.

The sports business news site says that the group in charge of Denver’s bid made their first payment to the league on Tuesday. The expansion fee will more than double the NWSL record for a new franchise, costing a whopping $110 million. That’s about a quarter of the most recent evaluation of Denver soccer’s male counterparts in MLS the Colorado Rapids.

Denver is represented by the bid group “For Denver FC,” which outpaced Cincinnati and Cleveland to secure the expansion team. The new franchise is expected to begin play in the 2026 season alongside a new team in Boston.

Denver is currently the largest city in the country without a professional women’s team, a void the NWSL is going to finally fill. It’s been this way since the extinction of the Colorado Xplosion back in the late 1990s, they played basketball. Denver has also been in the picture to get a WNBA team but that has not yet happened.

For Denver FC made its goals clear in July of 2023 during the FIFA Women’s World Cup, gaining momentum through grassroots support. Among the highlights have been watch parties and endorsements from Colorado icons like like U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) captain and Golden’s Lindsey Horan who shared a video message on social media.

The group’s figureheads are former USA Soccer player and Lakewood’s Jordan Angeli. The standout player is now a high-profile soccer broadcaster. Most of the funds are coming from Rob Cohen, CEO of IMA Financial Group, who previously attempted to bring a WNBA team to Denver. The group also features heavy hitters from business and sports marketing, including Ben Hubbard (CEO of Parsyl and former Obama administration official), Nicole Glaros (Phos CEO), and Tom Dunmore (formerly of Major League Cricket).

The fee they’re going to pay is more than double the $53 million paid in 2023 for BOS Nation FC and Bay FC. That’s because the value of NWSL teams has exploded in recent years. The most recent sales have valued Angel City FC at $250 million and San Diego Wave at $113 million. Sportico says the average club is worth $104 million. Bay FC ledged a $125 million commitment at launch, which included their expansion fee.

The league is currently undergoing some major changes ahead of its 12th season in 2025 including nixing the draft, which had seen a Coloradan selected every single year. And that’s a real reason for the optimism behind Denver’s bid, the state is already thriving with women’s soccer. Three of the USWNT’s best are Colorado kids—Mallory Swanson, Sophia Smith and Horan.

For Denver FC has plans for a soccer-specific stadium and training facility though the team would likely begin play in a temporary venue. Where this all will be is unknown. What is known is that the deal is now sealed, lifting the sporting community in the Mile High City.