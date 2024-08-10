Colorado native scores game-winner as USWNT takes Gold

Another Colorado kid came through clutch on Saturday as the United States Women’s National Team took Gold in the Paris Olympics.

Just like how Colorado natives Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith connected for the decisive goal to get the Americans to the Gold Medal Match—the Highlands Ranch native Swanson scored the game-winner for Team USA to beat Brazil 1-0, winning Gold.

On this day, Swanson took a beautiful through ball from Korbin Albert to get past the Brazilian defense. She then used her left foot to enter the box and control it back to her right where she swung the ball past the goalie for a 57th-minute score.

TEAM USA STRIKES FIRST—AND IT'S MALLORY SWANSON AGAIN! 1-0 IN THE GOLD MEDAL MATCH.#ParisOlympics | 📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/rCEQNIbR68 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

Tom Cruise was there and part of the celebration and folks far and wide went wild—including USWNT legend Abby Wambach, one of the other few to score a gold-clinching goal.

USA ON THE BOARD FIRST‼️ Mal Swanson scores the first goal of the game and Tom Cruise is loving it 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Vb3gJFYLRC — ESPN (@espn) August 10, 2024

Mountain Vista High Golden Eagles stand up!!!!🦅 pic.twitter.com/aBdw0s3kaP — Abbey Shea (@abbeyshea) August 10, 2024

The score made Sophia Smith’s birthday all the more sweet.

It was a big win for the Americans, who have struggled a bit on the international stage in women’s soccer. The team went out in the Round of 16 in the 2023 World Cup. They let go of their coach after this and are now led by Emma Hayes, who was just in her 10th game. The USA women also had not won Gold in the Olympics since the 2012 games in London.

And you can’t forget the third Coloradan, Lindsey Horan, who captained this Gold-winning redemption team.