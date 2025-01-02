Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

COLORADO AVALANCHE

Nathan MacKinnon named the NHL’s best player in December

Jan 1, 2025, 7:13 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon was named the NHL’s First Star of the Month for December.

The league released the news on Jan. 1 after MacKinnon tore it up on the ice going into the holiday season. Overall, the reigning Hart Trophy winner collected 25 points, tallying seven goals and 18 assists. The Avs went 10-3-0 in December, earning 20 points, tied for the most in the NHL with the Vegas Golden Knights.

This marked the fifth times in MacKinnon’s career he’s totaled at least 25 points in a month, with the last occurrence happening in March of 2024, when he racked up 27 total points with  11 goals and 16 assists.

As you can see in the graphic above, MacKinnon was joined by Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl and New Jersey’s Jacob Markstrom as the other two stars.

It’s the ninth time in his outstanding career MacKinnon has been named one of the NHL’s top players of the month, including the fifth time he’s been the league’s First Star. He’s simply playing outstanding and continuing what will eventually result in an induction to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

In December MacKinnon found the score sheet in 11 of his 13 appearances, ending the month on a five-game assist / point streak and recording seven multi-point performances. That was highlighted by his ninth career five-point outing, including his 600th NHL assist, on Dec. 10 against the Penguins.

The Avalanche are now 23-15-0 on the season, good for 46 points. They beat the Winnipeg Jets on New Year’s Eve, closing the gap in the Central Division to just nine points. And with Nathan MacKinnon rolling and the goaltender situation seemingly figured out, anything feels possible for Colorado this year.

Colorado Avalanche

Mackenzie Blackwood #39 of the Colorado Avalanche tends goal against the Nashville Predators in the...

Jake Shapiro

Mackenzie Blackwood has a sweet new Avs mask, honors a legend

The Colorado Avalanche have their goalie, Mackenzie Blackwood, for a while and he finally has a mask to match his new team

2 days ago

Mackenzie Blackwood Avalanche...

Will Petersen

Avalanche make major investment in Blackwood, ink long extension

The Avalanche announced Mackenzie Blackwood has inked a five-year extension to be the starting goalie in Colorado for years to come

5 days ago

Avs Casey Mittelstadt...

Will Petersen

Avs have nearly as many losses at home this year as all of last year

The Avs went 31-9-1 at Ball Area last season; just one more regulation loss this year and they'll match their total from 2023-24

19 days ago

Mackenzie Blackwood...

Will Petersen

New goalie Mackenzie Blackwood grew up an Avs, Joe Sakic fan

"This was my favorite team growing up, so a little nostalgia there for me," new Avs goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood said on Thursday

20 days ago

Mikko Rantanen...

Will Petersen

Mikko Rantanen gets his third hat trick of the year, Avs now rolling

The Avs have played 30 games this season, and forward Mikko Rantanen now has three hat tricks after what he did on Tuesday in Pittsburgh

22 days ago

Alexandar Georgiev Avalanche...

Will Petersen

Avalanche did what had to be done, it was time for Georgiev to go

It's usually not personal in sports, and it isn't in this case, but the Avalanche did what had to be done by trading Alexandar Georgiev

23 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon named the NHL’s best player in December