DENVER BRONCOS

McLaughlin active and good to go for Broncos

Dec 28, 2024, 1:10 PM | Updated: 1:14 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

CINCINNATI — Jaleel McLaughlin is ready to roll.

The second-year running back — who was running well prior to suffering a quadriceps injury against Indianapolis on Dec. 15 — is back in the lineup for the Denver Broncos as they tackle the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon at PayCor Stadium.

McLaughlin missed last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to the injury. Denver elevated Blake Watson from the practice squad to take his place. Watson is a game-day scratch against the Bengals as he returned to the 53-player roster from the practice squad this week.

McLaughlin led the Broncos in rushing in the three games before the injury, notching 149 yards on 28 carries in wins over the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts. He’d established himself as the warmest of the “hot hands” in the backfield prior to the injury.

Both of the Broncos’ practice-squad elevations for Week 17 are inactive. The team elevated defensive lineman Matt Henningsen and wide receiver David Sills V on Friday.

That was the second elevation this season for Henningsen and the first for Sills.

THE FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-BENGALS INACTIVES:

BRONCOS:

  • ILB Levelle Bailey
  • OT Frank Crum
  • DL Matt Henningsen
  • WR David Sills V
  • DE Enyi Uwazurike
  • RB Blake Watson
  • QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB)

BENGALS:

  • DE Sam Hubbard
  • TE Tanner Hudson
  • WR Charlie Jones
  • DT Sheldon Rankins
  • OT Andrew Steuber

McLaughlin active and good to go for Broncos