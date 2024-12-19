Close
DENVER BRONCOS

Blake Watson up; Levi Wallace down for Broncos in Week 16

Dec 19, 2024, 4:54 PM | Updated: 5:14 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Running back Blake Watson will be in uniform for the second time this season as the Broncos take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.

Watson, an undrafted rookie who stuck on the 53-player roster coming out of the preseason, is officially a practice-squad elevation after the Broncos waived him and moved him to the practice squad earlier this season after he passed through waivers unclaimed.

He played in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders but did not carry the football, playing two snaps: one on special teams and one on offense.

A product of the University of Memphis, Watson is needed for the Broncos with Jaleel McLaughlin inactive due to a quadriceps injury. The Broncos officially ruled McLaughlin out on Wednesday.

While Watson is active, another practice-squad elevation, Matt Henningsen, is inactive. A rotational defensive lineman the last two seasons, Henningsen has been on the practice squad throughout this season and has not seen a snap so far this campaign.

THE FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-CHARGERS INACTIVES:

BRONCOS:

  • ILB Levelle Bailey
  • OT Frank Crum
  • DL Matt Henningsen
  • RB Jaleel McLaughlin
  • CB Riley Moss
  • CB Levi Wallace
  • QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB)

CHARGERS:

  • TE Will Dissly
  • CB Cam Hart
  • OL Brenden Jaimes
  • OL Jordan McFadden
  • CB Elijah Molden
  • LB Shaquille Quarterman
  • QB Easton Stick (emergency No. 3 QB)

