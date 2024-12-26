Bengals get good and bad injury news on offense ahead of Broncos

The Cincinnati Bengals injuries mean that they could be without one of their best weapons when they meet the Denver Broncos on Saturday but they’re regaining one of their best linemen.

Head coach Zac Taylor welcomed back his starting left tackle to the team this week. Orlando Brown Jr. has been out for the past three games and six of the past seven with a right leg injury but is expected to play against the Broncos.

Brown, a four-time Pro Bowler, was playing some great ball earlier this season. Through the first seven weeks of the season, he led all players in pass block win rate as a tackle, according to the ESPN stat powered by Next Gen Stats. But during that seventh game he suffered the leg injury that was revealed to have impacted his fibula.

“Obviously, it’s been a long season,” Brown told ESPN after Thursday’s practice. “But we’ve got a lot on the line as a team. I’m just excited to go out there and be a part of it.”

For the Bengals to make the playoffs, they will need to win their final two games and also get help from other teams, mainly the Broncos who they need to beat and also get a loss from Denver in Week 18.

The Bengals have another issue on their line with right tackle Amarius Mims, who broke his hand last week but is expected to play with a club on his limb.

“We’re counting on him,” Taylor said. “It’s a key game and he’s been a good player for us.”

But the biggest Begnals issue is that to star receiver and Joe Burrow’s second favorite pass-catcher Tee Higgins. The former Clemson Tiger is officially listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s huge game. His ankle and knee are listed as issues.

Higgins has had injury problems all season and despite this, he’s still played in 10 games where he’s caught 58 passes for 727 yards with seven touchdowns. His presence is a huge part of the NFL’s best passing attack which is highlighted on the other side by the triple-crown-chasing Ja’Marr Chase.

Good news for the Broncos is that cornerback Riley Moss will be a go so if Higgins does play the Broncos won’t be shorthanded on the backside—all the while everyone will be watching Chase and Pat Surtain II battle. Though the game could be impacted pretty heavily by weather.