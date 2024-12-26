Sean Payton says Broncos have prepared all week for rain in Cincy

The National Weather Service (NWS) says there’s a 40% chance of precipitation when the Denver Broncos meet the Bengals in Cincinnati on Saturday so Sean Payton is getting everyone ready for the rain.

Wet or not, it’s a big game for both sides with the Broncos being able to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2015 with a win. Meanwhile, the Bengals need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive as they’re gunning for the same spot Denver is in the AFC postseason picture. But the rain isn’t really a question, it’s most likely going to come down.

“A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 64,” NWS shared their forecast on Thursday . “South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

“We prepped for it all week,” Payton said about the possibility of rain. “Everything from not wearing the shields that get fogged up, understanding every player who wears gloves will have 10 sets, like in F1 you change tires, those gloves from each series, go get a new pair. On special teams, understanding coverage wins, ball security, all those things.”

Denver has spent the week in practice dealing with the possibility of wet, going as far to dump the pigskin in buckets of water.

“Buckets, like as wet as you can make them,” Payton said. “And then receivers, and how you handle the you just have to adjust. The end zones in this field are slick, if you watch the tape. So the way they’re logoed, I’ve seen three or four different players slip, and it changes, maybe thoughts with what you want to do in the tight red route wise, I’ve watched guys try to run double moves and slip because of the paint all of that.”

Maybe the nice news about the wet for the Broncos is that if it is truly very wet, it could negatively impact the home team more than anyone. The Bengals lead the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns, and the slick could hurt quarterback Joe Burrow’s connection with star wide receiver Ja’marr Chase.