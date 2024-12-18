Close
DENVER BRONCOS

McLaughlin, Moss ruled out by Broncos for Thursday

Dec 18, 2024, 3:37 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

LOS ANGELES — Jaleel McLaughlin has become the Broncos’ most dynamic running back. But the team will be without him on Thursday night.

The quadriceps injury that McLaughlin suffered Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts will keep him out, as he was one of two players ruled out for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Also ruled out was cornerback Riley Moss, who practiced Tuesday, seeing his first on-field work since suffering an MCL injury on Nov. 24 against the Las Vegas Raiders. His work Tuesday was limited, which was also the case for McLaughlin.

The Broncos’ running game has been inconsistent this season, resulting in the team turning to a “hot hand” approach at the position. In games against the Raiders and Cleveland Browns, McLaughlin’s hands proved to be the most sizzling of the bunch, as he ran for 128 yards in those two games.

That was no surprise given that he has the highest average per-carry figure of any of the Broncos’ running backs on the 53-player roster. Audric Estimé is next with a 4.4-yard average, followed by Javonte Williams, the team’s leading rusher, at 3.6 yards per attempt.

McLaughlin also had 21 yards against the Colts before succumbing to his injury.

Without McLaughlin, more of the burden will fall on Estimé and Williams, the team’s leading rusher. Williams has been more effective as a sub-package pass catcher; he ranks second on the team in receptions with 40 for 267 yards, good for a 6.7-yard average.

Denver also has Blake Watson on the practice squad and Tyler Badie on injured reserve. Badie has not practiced since suffering a back injury in Week 4, while Watson was active in Week 5 against the Raiders, but did not record a carry.

