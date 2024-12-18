Marvin Mims Jr. becomes sixth Bronco in 2024 with AFC weekly honor

That Marvin Mims Jr. won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week plaudits for his performance against the Indianapolis Colts is not a surprise. After all, not only did Mims average 32.3 yards on his three returns, but his 61-yard runback set the Broncos up in the red zone for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown two snaps later.

It’s not just about the returns, of course, but how impactful they are. And given how the Broncos offense struggled to generate yardage against the Colts, Mims helped cover the deficit as the Broncos roared to their fourth-consecutive game with at least 28 points on the scoreboard, directing blocking traffic as he negotiated his way through the Colts’ befuddled coverage unit.

But as Mims would remind listeners after the game, it was a team effort. Special-teams coordinator Ben Kotwica speaks of how awards like the one earned by Mims this week are a collective honor for the special-teams unit; this one will be received in the same spirit.

“I think with punt return, we know how good we are, how we’re in the top of the league at it, and we have a lot of confidence in that unit and just to be able to get opportunity,” Mims said. “I mean, it goes good for us almost every time.

“So, I mean, those guys are really into it. They clean it up for me a lot. So, all I do is just make a play.”

Mims’ award gives the Broncos their sixth AFC Player of the Week award on offense, defense or special teams this year — their highest total since 2015, the last time they appeared in the postseason, and won Super Bowl 50, of course. In fact, the Broncos have made it to the Super Bowl in three of the four previous years when they had at least six player-of-the-week honors.

It augurs well for what is to come.