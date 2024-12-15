For Broncos, victory against Anthony Richardson and Colts could come down to fumbles

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For the Denver Broncos, their path to the postseason could depend on which iteration of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson they see.

Sometimes he looks like Superman, which is all the more apt, because at time he favors black-rimmed glasses that give this powerful frame an air of Clark Kent. And in a final, game-winning — and potential season-saving — drive on Dec. 1 against the New England Patriots, he converted three fourth downs and fired a strike for the two-point conversion. Making dynamic plays with his arm and his legs, it was a glimpse of why the Colts selected Richardson with the No. 4 overall choice in the 2023 draft.

Such a drive is almost enough to make one forget about a ghastly completion percentage that evokes memories of Tim Tebow. With a completion percentage of just 47.4, he has the worst figure for any NFL quarterback with at least 200 passes in a season since Tebow himself in 2011 for the Denver Broncos.

Still, he makes an impression.

“He has a cannon for an arm,” Broncos safety P.J. Locke said. “So we gotta do a good job of being in the post, but at the same time we gotta get ready to tackle him out of the post, man.

“I mean, he has extreme talent,” Locke continued. “I think he has generational talent. He’s just putting everything together. So, I don’t think we’re dealing with a slouch by any means. I don’t care what their record says and I don’t care what his number says in the past. Nobody’s gonna take him lightly because I think he’s just — he’s that talented.”

View on Threads

But there is one area in which Richardson struggles mightily: football protection. And the Broncos could be poised to capitalize.

1 EVERY 32.9 TOUCHES

That is the rate at which Richardson fumbles this season. Among 43 quarterbacks with at least 100 total touches this year — incorporating pass attempts, rushing attempts and times sacked — that is the worst rate in the NFL.

Richardson has 9 fumbles and 9 interceptions, giving him an overall ball-loss rate of one every 16.4 touches, which also is the worst in the NFL.

1 EVERY 520 TOUCHES

That is the fumble rate for Broncos quarterback Bo Nix — and so far this season, it is the best in the NFL. His only fumble came in Week 10 at Kansas City. Nix’s ability to avoid putting the ball on the ground is a significant reason why the Broncos have the sixth-fewest number of fumbles so far this season, with just 11.

And in terms of combined fumbles and interceptions, Bo Nix’s overall ball-loss rate of one every 57.8 touches is the second-best in the league among 43 quarterbacks with at least 100 touches, exceeded only by Justin Herbert (one fumble or interception every 65 touches).

16

Number of fumbles forced by the Colts so far this season, which leads the AFC and is tied with Philadelphia for the league lead.

“And that’s not by accident,” right tackle Mike McGlinchey said. “They train it, they believe in it, and it’s a part of their philosophy and who they are.

“And so, we gotta make sure we match their energy, match the intensity in which they bring in terms of attacking the football with ball security and certainly on an offensive line standpoint, keep people off the ball carriers.”