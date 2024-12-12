Bo Nix details his approach to leadership ‘there are multiple styles’

Veteran in his 40s or rookie in his 20s, if you are the quarterback you are the leader of your football team and that’s the case for Denver Broncos young gunslinger Bo Nix.

Nix jumped into the NFL with plenty of experience, playing 61 college games for two power conference schools in Auburn and Oregon. He competed for national titles, played on underachieving teams and played in plenty of big games. Through it all, Nix was the commander of the Tigers and then the Ducks. But jumping into the NFL being just 24 is tough enough, let alone playing well at any position aside from the most important one on the field. Nix is thriving and even more, he’s displaying some figurehead qualities.

“I think it comes organically,” Sean Payton said of Nix’s leadership. “First, I think oftentimes it comes with the position, but then I’d say within their own personality, guys are comfortable in that role. Some more by demonstration, others… I think for him it’s probably been a process, especially as a rookie. Being named captain, I think it comes with success and then the work. I think he does a really good job in that role, and I think he’s comfortable in that role.”

Despite falling to No. 12 in the NFL Draft and the sixth quarterback taken, Nix is leading league rookies in passing yards (2,842,) passing touchdowns (17) and passer rating (87.9.) Bronocs Country will boast about their young star pacing the league in stats, though fans are way more excited about the 8-5 record Nix has helped Denver achieve. That success comes not only because of Nix’s play but the way he carries himself.

“I was in middle school one time, and my coach told me, ‘You have to be more of a leader,’ or, ‘You’re one of the leaders…’ I remember asking him, ‘What kind of leader do you want me to be,'” Nix recalled asking on Wednesday. “There are several [types]. I think the leadership thing, it’s very broad. It goes very deep. I think when there’s a leadership opportunity on your team, it’s important to provide it. If that’s leading by action, if that’s showing up first, or if that’s getting out here to the field early, or staying late, or going through an extra play. Whatever that means by action. Or is it verbal? Do the guys need some verbal cues to get them going? Do they need some ‘Hoo-rah’ speeches? That sometimes can be good. Sometimes it can also just be noise. I think there’s service leadership. I think you can pick up the field for the guys, or run an errand for somebody. I think there are a lot of forms of leadership. I think the best leaders understand that there are multiple styles, they do those styles well and they have a good eye for those individual needs. I was told long ago when there’s a leadership opportunity, you just provide it no matter what it looks like. But to be a leader, you have to have followers. It’s important to have the trust of the guys around you. Anybody can be a leader.”

One of the Broncos longest-tenured players and a person directly responsible for Nix’s success thus far, Courtland Sutton, gets his quarterback’s style.

“I feel like he and I are similar but different at the same time when it comes to our leadership styles,” the standout wide receiver said. “He’s a very observant leader, I would say. I think it comes with him being a rookie. I’m pretty sure as time goes on and he gets more years under his belt, his leadership style may change. You can tell he’s very similar to the things that I’ve described before. He’s willing to listen. He’s willing to learn from older guys and guys that have been around. Figuring out ways to find his niche and how he wants to lead. The way that he prepares, he almost gives off a vibe of… I can show you, but then I can tell you in the sense of he might not be the ‘rah-rah’ loud guy, but he knows how to get guys going in his own way. Speaking for myself and just how it seems around the locker room, guys are gravitating to it. He continues to show up week-in and week-out prepared, ready to go, has that fire and has that juice when he plays. I think just the way that he goes about his business is a big part of his leadership style.”