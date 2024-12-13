Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

CU FOOTBALL

Travis Hunter shares plan for his extensive trophy case

Dec 13, 2024, 2:47 PM | Updated: 2:48 pm

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes signs autographs for fans after the game against the Ok...

Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Travis Hunter the video game live streamer will be thanking Travis Hunter the superstar football player for an awesome backdrop.

Hunter, who is expected to win the Heisman on Saturday, spoke Friday in New York about all the trophies he’s already won. The unprecedented player has a unique combination of honors to boot, taking home the trophy for best defensive player in the nation and the sport’s top receiver—resulting in numerous Player of the Year nods. But there’s only one trophy that Hunter has posed like over and over all season and that’s the one everyone wants to know what he will do with it.

“They gonna be front and center in my game room, Hunter said of his trophies. “Hopefully I’ll be able to put all the uniforms I played in this season and all the drip and cleats in some type of picture frame and have the trophies in front. It’s going to mean a lot to me, I didn’t dream of having all of these trophies.”

Hunter often jumps on Twitch to stream him playing Fortnite, NBA2k, College Football, and sometimes just to chat. He’s made good friends with a bunch of other famous streamers. His streams might not have the same viewership as his friend Kai Cenat, but he’s the only one out there who will have trophies from real games in the backdrop of his camera while playing virtual ones.

Hunter finished with a Big 12-best 92 catches for 1,152 yards, which are second and third-best marks in Buffaloes history respectively. Hunter’s 14 receiving touchdowns is also a school record and conference best. He’s also added a rushing touchdown, four interceptions, one forced fumble, a conference-best 11 passes defended and 32 tackles from his defensive position of cornerback. He played 688 defensive and 672 offensive snaps and is the only FBS player with 150-plus snaps on both offense and defense and the only Power 4 conference player with 30-plus snaps on both sides. Hunter’s PFF grades rank him as the best receiver in the country to play 450-plus snaps and the sixth-best cover corner in the nation to play 300 snaps.

For his unreal efforts, Hunter has won six trophies already. He scored four trophies on Thursday— the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year, Walter Camp Award, Chuck Bednarik Award and Biletnikoff Award—making six won thus far as he already took home the Lott IMPACT Award and the Paul Hornung Award earlier this week. That’s a heck of a trophy room to match a bunch of unique combinations of jerseys from his time in Boulder.

CU Football

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is hoping to hear his name called for the Heisman Trophy tomorr...

Trent Finnegan

How Travis Hunter’s team-first style drove his Heisman campaign

Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter has arrived in New York City hoping to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday

1 hour ago

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter reels in several major awards for CU Buffs

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter was honored with some major awards on Thursday, adding to an unprecedented mantle

12 hours ago

Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

PS2 backs Hunter for Heisman, shares thoughts on two-way play

Pat Surtain II believes two-way play can be done and he's a fan of Colorado Buffaloes do-it-all star Travis Hunter

23 hours ago

Quarterback Kaidon Salter #7 of the Liberty Flames throws a pass during the first half of the Fiest...

Jake Shapiro

Report: Prime’s Buffs targeting experienced winning QB in portal

Deion Sanders is targeting transfer portal standout quarterback Kaidon Salter to replace his NFL-bound son Shedeur Sanders

1 day ago

Shedeur Sanders #2 and Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

One CU Buffs star named Heisman finalist, other snubbed

Travis Hunter was named a Heisman finalist on Monday as the Big 12's Defensive Players of the Year is headed to New York

4 days ago

Head coach Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes walk the field during sen...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs bowl location and opponent revealed

The Buffs are headed to Texas this bowl season where they will face a fellow Big 12 school in a postseason game

5 days ago

Travis Hunter shares plan for his extensive trophy case