Travis Hunter shares plan for his extensive trophy case

Travis Hunter the video game live streamer will be thanking Travis Hunter the superstar football player for an awesome backdrop.

Hunter, who is expected to win the Heisman on Saturday, spoke Friday in New York about all the trophies he’s already won. The unprecedented player has a unique combination of honors to boot, taking home the trophy for best defensive player in the nation and the sport’s top receiver—resulting in numerous Player of the Year nods. But there’s only one trophy that Hunter has posed like over and over all season and that’s the one everyone wants to know what he will do with it.

“They gonna be front and center in my game room, Hunter said of his trophies. “Hopefully I’ll be able to put all the uniforms I played in this season and all the drip and cleats in some type of picture frame and have the trophies in front. It’s going to mean a lot to me, I didn’t dream of having all of these trophies.”

Hunter often jumps on Twitch to stream him playing Fortnite, NBA2k, College Football, and sometimes just to chat. He’s made good friends with a bunch of other famous streamers. His streams might not have the same viewership as his friend Kai Cenat, but he’s the only one out there who will have trophies from real games in the backdrop of his camera while playing virtual ones.

Hunter finished with a Big 12-best 92 catches for 1,152 yards, which are second and third-best marks in Buffaloes history respectively. Hunter’s 14 receiving touchdowns is also a school record and conference best. He’s also added a rushing touchdown, four interceptions, one forced fumble, a conference-best 11 passes defended and 32 tackles from his defensive position of cornerback. He played 688 defensive and 672 offensive snaps and is the only FBS player with 150-plus snaps on both offense and defense and the only Power 4 conference player with 30-plus snaps on both sides. Hunter’s PFF grades rank him as the best receiver in the country to play 450-plus snaps and the sixth-best cover corner in the nation to play 300 snaps.

For his unreal efforts, Hunter has won six trophies already. He scored four trophies on Thursday— the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year, Walter Camp Award, Chuck Bednarik Award and Biletnikoff Award—making six won thus far as he already took home the Lott IMPACT Award and the Paul Hornung Award earlier this week. That’s a heck of a trophy room to match a bunch of unique combinations of jerseys from his time in Boulder.