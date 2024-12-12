PS2 backs Hunter for Heisman, shares thoughts on two-way play

Though it’s unlikely ever to happen, Pat Surtain II has toyed with the idea of playing on both sides of the ball so he’s one to believe it could be done and he’s a fan of Colorado Buffaloes do-it-all star Travis Hunter.

The Broncos All-Pro cornerback is backing Hunter’s bid at a Heisman. The Buffs player should take that honor home this Saturday but last Sunday Surtain was rocking a special shirt in support of Hunter’s awesome season.

“I think his Heisman chances are very high. Obviously, I mean, I just think he’s very unique the type of player he is. I mean, his body will work speaks for itself,” Surtain said on Wednesday. “Him coming in and doing some of the things that he’s done, there some things that we’ve never seen before, honestly. I’m excited for his future, and obviously I think he’s going to win the Heisman. He’s got a high chance of winning, so, um, looking forward to see what he does in the future.”

This is sweet. 📸 Pat Surtain II wearing a Travis Hunter for Heisman t-shirt before the Monday night game 🔥 #9sports pic.twitter.com/ixhtYaC5gL — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) December 2, 2024

The love is mutual with Hunter saying Surtain is on his list with Richard Sherman and Buffs coach Deion Sanders as the three best cornerbacks of all time.

Travis Hunter’s top 3 corners ALL TIME: 1. Deion Sanders

2. Richard Sherman

3. Pat Surtain II (🎥: @thepivot) pic.twitter.com/KM6INRkS0A — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) December 10, 2024

While Hunter is a standout in the secondary, winning the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Year Award, it’s his unprecedented ability to play both sides of the ball that has the entire football world talking. Most are wondering if he could seriously be a factor on both sides of the ball in the NFL since he’s talented enough to be a first-round pick at both corner and wide receiver. Surtain is not wondering, he’s certain.

“The ball is in his court. I mean, I believe he could do whatever he put his mind to,” the Broncos star defender said. “So, obviously he’s shown it at the collegiate level, so I don’t think anything should really, like, um, really sort of balance that out, you know, I think he could definitely play both ways, you know, if you put his mind to it for sure.”

Hunter is expected to be one of the top few picks in the draft in part because he’s like two star players in one. And who knows maybe Surtain, who has said in the past he wants to play wide out at the Olympics, will be joined by Hunter for some Flag Football in 2028.