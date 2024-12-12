Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

CU FOOTBALL

PS2 backs Hunter for Heisman, shares thoughts on two-way play

Dec 12, 2024, 3:30 PM

Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos...

Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Though it’s unlikely ever to happen, Pat Surtain II has toyed with the idea of playing on both sides of the ball so he’s one to believe it could be done and he’s a fan of Colorado Buffaloes do-it-all star Travis Hunter.

The Broncos All-Pro cornerback is backing Hunter’s bid at a Heisman. The Buffs player should take that honor home this Saturday but last Sunday Surtain was rocking a special shirt in support of Hunter’s awesome season.

“I think his Heisman chances are very high. Obviously, I mean, I just think he’s very unique the type of player he is. I mean, his body will work speaks for itself,” Surtain said on Wednesday. “Him coming in and doing some of the things that he’s done, there some things that we’ve never seen before, honestly. I’m excited for his future, and obviously I think he’s going to win the Heisman. He’s got a high chance of winning, so, um, looking forward to see what he does in the future.”

The love is mutual with Hunter saying Surtain is on his list with Richard Sherman and Buffs coach Deion Sanders as the three best cornerbacks of all time.

While Hunter is a standout in the secondary, winning the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Year Award, it’s his unprecedented ability to play both sides of the ball that has the entire football world talking. Most are wondering if he could seriously be a factor on both sides of the ball in the NFL since he’s talented enough to be a first-round pick at both corner and wide receiver. Surtain is not wondering, he’s certain.

 

“The ball is in his court. I mean, I believe he could do whatever he put his mind to,” the Broncos star defender said. “So, obviously he’s shown it at the collegiate level, so I don’t think anything should really, like, um, really sort of balance that out, you know, I think he could definitely play both ways, you know, if you put his mind to it for sure.”

Hunter is expected to be one of the top few picks in the draft in part because he’s like two star players in one. And who knows maybe Surtain, who has said in the past he wants to play wide out at the Olympics, will be joined by Hunter for some Flag Football in 2028.

CU Football

Quarterback Kaidon Salter #7 of the Liberty Flames throws a pass during the first half of the Fiest...

Jake Shapiro

Report: Prime’s Buffs targeting experienced winning QB in portal

Deion Sanders is targeting transfer portal standout quarterback Kaidon Salter to replace his NFL-bound son Shedeur Sanders

2 hours ago

Shedeur Sanders #2 and Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

One CU Buffs star named Heisman finalist, other snubbed

Travis Hunter was named a Heisman finalist on Monday as the Big 12's Defensive Players of the Year is headed to New York

3 days ago

Head coach Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes walk the field during sen...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs bowl location and opponent revealed

The Buffs are headed to Texas this bowl season where they will face a fellow Big 12 school in a postseason game

4 days ago

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes, playing for Coach Prime...

Jake Shapiro

Sanders and Hunter lead herd of Buffs honored by Big 12 awards

Colorado Buffaloes stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were named Big 12 Players of the Year on Thursday

7 days ago

Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis #10 of the Carrollton High School Trojans...

Jake Shapiro

Shedeur’s successor highlights Prime’s star-filled CU signing class

Deion Sanders' CU Buffs added 14 prospects to the roster on Wednesday's National Early Signing Day for a top-40 ranked class

8 days ago

Charlie Offerdahl #44 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates with Cash Cleveland #52 and Shedeur Sand...

Jake Shapiro

Bowl projections all agree on where Buffs will play in postseason

The Buffs are almost definitely headed to Texas this bowl season where they would face a fellow Big 12 school in a postseason game

8 days ago

PS2 backs Hunter for Heisman, shares thoughts on two-way play