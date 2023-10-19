Close
BRONCOS

Pat Surtain II wants to play in the Olympics just not how you think

Oct 19, 2023, 3:05 PM

Pat Surtain II...

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Flag Football was among five sports that were added to the 2028 Los Angeles Games by the International Olympic Committee on Monday and leading up to the announcement and since, a whole bunch of NFL players have called dibs.

On Thursday, Denver Broncos standout cornerback Patrick Surtain II said he’d like to participate in the games, just not at his normal defensive position. And PS2 is far from alone, a bunch of voices from around the NFL have expressed interest in the games little over four years away. Some, like Surtain, aren’t all that interested in playing their normal spot.

“I’m only playing offense, I run some pretty good routes and get open,” Surtain said. “I want to play receiver. I can play receiver, I know it, I’ve had some reps. I want to score touchdowns.”

Could Surtain be trading in the blue and orange for the red, white and blue? Well the league is into the idea too. NFL executive Peter O’Reilly said Tuesday the league will work with the players’ union on allowing current and former players to participate.

Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins’ star wide receiver, said on his podcast, “you know how amazing it would be to assemble a super team to play in the Olympics.”

The NFL has changed its Pro Bowl game to a flag football format, an event PS2 participated in after last season.

Baseball/softball, cricket, lacrosse and squash also confirmed for the program. Football in its full-contact form was a demonstration sport at the 1932 Olympics when LA first hosted the games.

“The NFL is committed to working together to strengthen flag football’s place in the Olympic movement long term,” the league’s commissioner, Roger Goodell, said in a statement.

With his performance,  longevity of cornerbacks and Surtain being just 23, he’s gotta have a great shot at making the team.

