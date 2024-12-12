Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Garett Bolles agrees to four-year extension

Dec 12, 2024, 11:13 AM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Garett Bolles has found his form. In Denver over the years, he found his place. And now, that place will remain his for perhaps the rest of his career.

The eight-year veteran agreed to a 4-year contract extension with the Broncos, officially bringing an end to questions about what the team might do at one of its core positions while also reaffirming the club’s faith in its 2017 first-round pick, who has gradually blossomed into one of the NFL’s better left tackles.

Bolles is 32 years old, but at left tackle, that can represent moving into his prime. The recent examples of standout blindside protectors like Jason Peters, Andrew Whitworth and Trent Williams demonstrate how left tackles can remain viable and successful deep into their 30s.

With Bolles, there’s another layer to it: the fact that he took up football relatively late in life and had a short college-football stint: two years at Snow (Utah) Junior College and a single season at the University of Utah. By the time the Broncos drafted him in 2017, he was already at the cusp of celebrating his 25th birthday, which he commemorated before he made his debut as a Week 1 rookie starter.

Struggles and holding penalties defined his early years, but when offensive-line coach Mike Munchak arrived in 2019, his form began to improve. By 2020, he was a second-team All-Pro — and recipient of a four-year contract extension, which came on the heels of the Broncos declining his fifth-year option after those early-career struggles.

The last four years weren’t always easy. Bolles had a solid 2021, but struggled in 2022 after then-coach Nathaniel Hackett unceremoniously dumped Munchak in favor of Butch Barry, whose verbally-aggressive style did not suit Bolles well. Bolles then suffered a fractured ankle five games into that season.

But the arrival of Sean Payton — and with him, offensive-line coaches Zach Strief and Austin King — changed the trajectory. Bolles responded to the more holistic and teaching-intensive instruction of Payton’s line coaches.

Last season, Bolles had the lowest rate of holding penalties in his career. This year, Bolles ranks seventh in the NFL in pass-block win rate, according to ESPN Analytics.

“Well, first and foremost … I think it’s very important that you build a relationship with Garett where he trusts (you),” Strief said in June.

“And for a player who’s had a lot of offensive-line coaches, he’s heard a lot of different ‘this-is-the-way-to-do-its.’ And so, you have a player with a lot of stuff in his head. He’s been told a lot of things are right a lot of things are wrong.

“… I thought we built a good relationship last year. I think he trusts me, and I think he trusts what we’re trying to do.”

Agreeing to a four-year extension shows how Bolles feels. He’s in the right place with the right people, and now the Broncos don’t have to worry about offensive tackle as they head into the offseason.

Denver Broncos

Sean Payton...

Kevin Kissner

After just two offseasons, the rebuild is already over for the Broncos

Sean Payton inherited a mess when he came to Denver, but shrewd moves in free agency and gutsy picks in the draft have revamped the Broncos

5 hours ago

Broncos TE Adam Trautman...

Andrew Mason

For some Broncos, the most important bye rest was mental

The physical toll of a season is grueling -- but so is the mental fatigue, which is why the bye week was welcomed.

9 hours ago

Courtland Sutton #14 and Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrate after defeating the Cleveland B...

Jake Shapiro

Bo Nix details his approach to leadership ‘there are multiple styles’

If you are the quarterback you are the leader of your football team and that's the case for Denver Broncos young gunslinger Bo Nix

17 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton: Broncos know what they need to do to make playoffs

Sean Payton realizes postseason speculation is more realistic in December than it is in October, and he shared some of those thoughts

20 hours ago

Brandon Jones...

Andrew Mason

Brandon Jones practices as Broncos get back to work

After missing some of the Week 13 win over Cleveland due to a groin injury, Brandon Jones practiced as the Broncos returned from their bye.

21 hours ago

Steve Young...

Will Petersen

Steve Young wishes he had ‘jumped in’ with Broncos after Elway

If three-time Super Bowl champion Steve Young could do it all over again, he would've played for the Broncos instead of retiring

23 hours ago

Garett Bolles agrees to four-year extension