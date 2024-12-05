Former Broncos DL Shelby Harris not exactly impressed by Bo Nix

Former Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris was back in town with the Cleveland Browns for Monday Night Football.

He wasn’t exactly impressed with Broncos QB Bo Nix, who’s gaining momentum in the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year race.

Harris shared his thoughts about Nix on his podcast “We’re The Harrises” with former Broncos Chris Harris Jr. and Ryan Harris. Let’s just say these set social media ablaze, as Shelby Harris didn’t exactly give Nix his flowers.

You can watch the clip that’s going viral below:

“I would say other than that big throw, Bo Nix isn’t the most efficient quarterback out there. I think that he needs to make the little throws. It’s a lot of flare,” Harris said.

Well, first of all, that “big throw” was a 93-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Mims Jr. that put Denver up 28-17 over Cleveland in the third quarter. Harris can’t just discount it, because it happened, and it was spectacular. Big plays define NFL games, and Nix made a monster one at critical time.

“He did just enough, and he lived off that defense. That defense really went and made plays for them to win the game,” Harris continued. “Obviously he did exactly what he needed to do, but it wasn’t the most efficient game. And you know, two interceptions.”

Yes, Nix’s defense had two critical pick-sixes that helped the Broncos win. And yes, Nix threw two interceptions. However, one wasn’t his fault as Browns cornerback Denzel Ward made a very nice play. On the other one, head coach Sean Payton took blame for it after the game.

What Harris fails to mention is Nix got Denver into field-goal range down 32-31 in the final minutes. He led an 11-play 61-yard drive that set Wil Lutz up for an easy chip shot. Those points turned out to be the game-winning ones.

Harris goes on to admit it was a tough game, returning to the Mile High City and losing. He was included in the infamous Russell Wilson trade with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022.

It ultimately sounds like some sour grapes from Shelby Harris, who finished the night with one tackle in Cleveland’s 41-32 loss. And you can bet Bo Nix isn’t losing sleep over this take.