Bo Nix is closing the gap on Jayden Daniels for Rookie of the Year

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix is gaining ground quickly on Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race.

Many thought that award would go to Daniels — and he was running away with. Not so fast.

After Nix threw for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons, the odds have shifted dramatically. Just a week ago Daniels was -2000 to take home the award. Now, according to one popular sportsbook, Daniels is -600 while Nix is +450.

Last two weeks ⤵️ Jayden Daniels: 393 pass yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Bo Nix: 522 pass yards, 6 TD, 0 INT Could the Broncos QB make a late-season push for OROY? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hwwyWo55Ph — ESPN BET (@ESPNBET) November 18, 2024

That means if you bet $60 on Daniels, you’d win $10. Whereas a $10 bet on Nix would pay out $45. He’s still a significant underdog, but the gap has closed. And rightfully so.

This season Nix is responsible for 19 total touchdowns with the Broncos. Daniels has 14 with the Commanders. For perspective, No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams has nine with the Bears and Drake Maye has 10 total touchdowns with the Patriots.

Nix also largely outplayed Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City just eight days ago, but Denver couldn’t make a simple 35-yard field goal at the buzzer to leave Arrowhead with a win. Still, folks were impressed with Nix’s final drive to move the Broncos down the field, then he followed that up by absolutely torching the Falcons.

Offensive Rookie of the Year would be a big deal for Nix to win. And he’s still got six more regular season games to make his case to the voters, hoping to lead the 6-5 Broncos to the postseason for the first time since 2015.