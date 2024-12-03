Jerry Jeudy claps back after big game, boos from Broncos Country

Denver survived Cleveland 41-32 on Monday and a wild performance from former Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who almost stole the Browns a win.

Jeudy set the NFL record for yards against a former team by finishing with 235 yards and a touchdown as he torched everyone but his fellow Crimson Tide Pat Surtain II. Jeudy’s mark topped that of Terrell Owens’ former record of 213 yards set against the 49ers in 2008. But almost none of it came against PS2, as the star corner held his former pro and college teammate to just two catches and 20 yards when they were matched up.

Former pro and college teammates Jerry Jeudy and Patrick Surtain II lined up against each other on 34 of 57 routes. Surtain allowed 2 receptions for 20 yards (3 targets) vs Jeudy while the rest of the team allowed 7 receptions for 215 yards (10 targets). Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/dxeRBambDL — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 3, 2024

The two shared a moment at midfield after the Monday Night game.

Pat Surtain II 🤝 Jerry Jeudy The Bama boys reunited ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bZDo9L3MQs — ESPN (@espn) December 3, 2024

But plenty more eyes were on Jeudy’s meeting with Sean Payton postgame.

“You’re gonna have to ask him about that,” Jeudy said about the interaction. Payton did not speak about the moment in his news conference.

Jeudy was traded by Payton and company this past offseason as Denver dumped a bunch of veterans. But the wide receiver’s departure had a little more spice to it since the former first-round pick had never really found footing in Colorado and requested a trade.

Jeudy only caught two touchdowns for Denver in 2023 and had just 11 in four seasons after being taken No. 15 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He never lived up to expectations and had an embarrassing incident with legendary receiver Steve Smith Sr. before a game against the Chiefs in Kansas City. Jeudy also had a bizarre locker room presser last season, and it’s likely because he wanted out of town.

Broncos Country booed Jeudy much of the game against the Browns.

“I heard them. There were a lot of boos, huh,” Jeudy said of the jeers. “A lot of catches too.”

“High emotions, you want to beat the team you used to play for but we came up short,” Jeudy said. “We got to find a way to win.”

“I don’t have nothing toward them, it’s just football, it’s competitive,” Jeudy said. “Everyone just wants to win, no beef.”

"That was a lot of boos, huh? … That was a lot of catches too." –Jerry Jeudy on getting booed each time he caught the ball pic.twitter.com/aPjFj6GN6u — ESPN (@espn) December 3, 2024

“The plan in terms of getting him open and I thought the plan was solid but it’s hard in a losing effort to feel good about anything,” Kevin Stefanski said of Jeudy postgame on NFL Network.

Jerry Jeudy exits Empower Field after totaling more receiving yards against a former team than any WR in NFL history. And yet, when covered by Pat Surtain on 34/57 routes, Jeudy caught 2 passes for 20 yards 😬 #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/Agi36GMdHn — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) December 3, 2024

“He’s phenomenal, we knew at the bending of the week what time it was, he was hungry and he was ready to get back here and get ready to show up and show out,” Jameis Winston said of Jeudy to NFL Network postgame. “We wanted to get this win for him. He’s an amazing receiver.”

About 15% of Jeudy’s career receiving yards have come since Winston was named the starter for the Browns five games ago.