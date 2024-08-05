Jerry Jeudy admits he asked Broncos to trade him before last year

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy wanted a trade out of town before last season.

He got his wish after another disappointing year with the Broncos, but it would’ve happened in the spring or summer of 2023 if he had it his way.

Jeudy made this revelation to Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette over the weekend. Tomasson was at Browns training camp, where Jeudy now has a new team after getting dealt for two late-round draft picks in March.

“At the beginning of the season, I asked Sean for it,’’ Jeudy told Tomasson. “I asked Sean for a trade and he said no. … Sean was like, ‘We love you and we want you here.’ He was not going to trade me, basically.”

Jeudy only caught two touchdowns for Denver in 2023, and had just 11 in four seasons after being taken No. 15 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He never lived up to expectations and had an embarrassing incident with legendary receiver Steve Smith Sr. before a game against the Chiefs in Kansas City.

Jeudy also had a bizarre locker room presser last season, and now we know it’s likely because he wanted out of town.

“I’m the one that decided that. I made the decision to come (to Cleveland) and I’m excited with my decision,” Jeudy told Tomasson. “I actually came up to (the Broncos) and asked that I wanted a new atmosphere, a new change of scenery. I just wanted to go somewhere else and have a new feel and a new atmosphere.”

He can say he made the decision, but ultimately the Broncos granted his wish to leave town. Jeudy got a healthy contract extension from the Browns this offseason, something that wouldn’t have made sense from Denver’s end. He can make up to $58 million with Cleveland through 2027.

Jeudy also opened up to Tomasson about his relationship with Courtland Sutton, and goals now that he’s no longer a member of the Broncos. To read the full article, click here.