BRONCOS

Broncos decativate Drew Sanders after moving him off PUP list

Dec 2, 2024, 4:49 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — Broncos edge rusher Drew Sanders will have to wait at least 13 more days for his on-field return.

The second-year player was among the inactive players announced by the Broncos 90 minutes before kickoff against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. This comes after the Broncos moved him from the physically-unable-to-perform list to the 53-player last week as the deadline to move him off of the PUP list arrived.

Sanders did not practice until last month due to an Achilles tendon tear suffered in April while working out.

Cornerback Riley Moss is also inactive; he was ruled out Saturday. That opened the door for Denver to activate rookie Kris Abrams-Draine for the first time.

Also among the other inactives for the Broncos is rookie Nick Gargiulo, who was elevated from the practice squad for a second-straight week. Gargiulo has yet to play in a game this season. He was also inactive last week in Las Vegas.

On the field, the Broncos will wear blue jerseys and blue pants, topped with white helmets. They chose to pair the blue jerseys and pants with blue socks, creating a “leggings” look once again.

The Broncos head into today 1-3 this season when wearing blue pants, having also worn them with white jerseys and white socks in Week 2 against Pittsburgh and in recent weeks at Kansas City and Las Vegas. They also wore the blue pants with orange jerseys and blue socks in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

THE FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-BROWNS INACTIVES:

BRONCOS:

  • OT Frank Crum
  • G Nick Gargiulo
  • CB Riley Moss
  • Edge rusher Drew Sanders
  • DE Enyi Uwazurike
  • QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB, in uniform)

BROWNS:

  • CB Chigozie Anusiem
  • RB D’Onta Foreman
  • DE James Houston
  • DT Sam Kamara
  • WR Cedric Tillman
  • S Juan Thornhill
  • OT Jedrick Wills Jr.

