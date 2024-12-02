Broncos excited about white helmets on Monday night

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos wore white helmets before, doing so twice last year. And if you are the superstitious sort — or even “a little stitious” — the two losses they absorbed when wearing white helmets during the 2023 season might give you pause before embracing the look that the team will don on Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns.

But this time, the white helmets will have the horse-head logo. And unlike last year, when the Broncos capped their “Color Rush” fauxback look with a white helmet and the old “D” logo trimmed with navy blue, these “Summit white” helmets are designed to be a longer-term part of the team’s look.

They met with approval in the Broncos’ locker room.

“These hard,” running back Javonte Williams enthusiastically proclaimed. “I like the white helmets and the blue jerseys.”

Added safety P.J. Locke: “I love ’em, honestly. I can’t wait ’til after the season to go hang that up on my wall. … Man, they look icy.”

But going full “icy white” with the look isn’t on the table. NFL rules stipulate that an alternate helmet must be worn only with an alternate jersey. So, pairing the white jerseys with orange pants isn’t on the table — at least, under current regulations.

That’s a shame.

“Oh, they’re sweet,” tight end Adam Trautman said of the white helmets. ” Yeah, they’re gonna look really good on Monday.

“But I would wonder how they’d look with all white. Or other ones too. So who knows? Maybe that’s coming at some point; I have no idea.”

But the, like, lighter blue helmet is pretty sweet.

Of course, it’s not just about the white helmets — but the blue jerseys. This will mark the first time the Broncos have worn their alternate blue jerseys in the new template unveiled in April.

That’s what intrigues right tackle Mike McGlinchey the most. He dubbed the new white helmets “pretty sweet,” but his focus was on the jersey.

“I’m more excited about the blue jersey, though. It’s a little bit more slimming for the big guys,” McGlinchey said. “It’s a little bit better than the all-orange was a couple weeks ago.”

That said, there is another uniform that has just a bit more favor in some corners of the locker room.

“Throwbacks,” Trautman said. “I think everyone would, just because of the jersey as well.”

Concurred Williams: “I feel like this [white helmets and blue jerseys] might be the hardest uniform we’ve got — after the alternate [throwbacks],” Williams said.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, the NFL limits mean that the alternate helmets and throwback uniforms can be seen a combined three times in a season. So, more white helmets means fewer throwback days.

But at least the Broncos now have some choices that stir the enthusiasm of their players. And that was reason enough to overhaul the uniform closet this year.

