New injuries now affecting Avalanche for East Coast swing ahead

The amount of injuries affecting the Colorado Avalanche this season is hard to wrap your mind around.

And unfortunately, the news keeps getting worse.

Head coach Jared Bednar confirmed on Monday that forwards Miles Wood and Jonathan Drouin, plus defenseman Josh Manson will not make the upcoming East Coast road trip. Hence, none of the guys will play in the next five games against the Sabres, Hurricanes, Red Wings, Devils and Penguins.

Colorado starts with Buffalo on Tuesday night, and concludes in Pittsburgh on Dec. 10. The Avs won’t be back at Ball Arena until a home game with the Utah Hockey Club on Dec. 12.

Wood is considered “month to month” after getting hurt against the Vegas Golden Knights last Wednesday, so his absence isn’t shocking. Manson is “week to week” after getting dinged up against the Starts, and Drouin is also “week to week.” He hasn’t played since Nov. 23 against the Panthers.

The only piece of good news is Ross Colton will make the trip. He’s recovering from a broken foot, but Bednar said he wouldn’t travel with the team unless he had a shot to play in the next five games.

Yes, Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen are both back and settling in nicely, but just when the Avalanche creep closer to full health, more injuries keep hitting.

Drouin, Manson and Wood are all guys who have secure spots in the lineup when they’re healthy. Unfortunately right now, none of them are.

Colorado currently sits at 13-12-0 on the season, two points out of a wild card spot in the Western Conference.