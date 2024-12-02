Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

New injuries now affecting Avalanche for East Coast swing ahead

Dec 2, 2024, 1:37 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The amount of injuries affecting the Colorado Avalanche this season is hard to wrap your mind around.

And unfortunately, the news keeps getting worse.

Head coach Jared Bednar confirmed on Monday that forwards Miles Wood and Jonathan Drouin, plus defenseman Josh Manson will not make the upcoming East Coast road trip. Hence, none of the guys will play in the next five games against the Sabres, Hurricanes, Red Wings, Devils and Penguins.

Colorado starts with Buffalo on Tuesday night, and concludes in Pittsburgh on Dec. 10. The Avs won’t be back at Ball Arena until a home game with the Utah Hockey Club on Dec. 12.

Wood is considered “month to month” after getting hurt against the Vegas Golden Knights last Wednesday, so his absence isn’t shocking. Manson is “week to week” after getting dinged up against the Starts, and Drouin is also “week to week.” He hasn’t played since Nov. 23 against the Panthers.

The only piece of good news is Ross Colton will make the trip. He’s recovering from a broken foot, but Bednar said he wouldn’t travel with the team unless he had a shot to play in the next five games.

Yes, Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen are both back and settling in nicely, but just when the Avalanche creep closer to full health, more injuries keep hitting.

Drouin, Manson and Wood are all guys who have secure spots in the lineup when they’re healthy. Unfortunately right now, none of them are.

Colorado currently sits at 13-12-0 on the season, two points out of a wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Avalanche

New Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood...

Andrew Mason

Avalanche trades Annunen in swap of backup goalies

Justus Annunen is out, and Scott Wedgewood is in, as the Avalanche opted for a more-experienced backup in net.

2 days ago

Jonathan Drouin Ross Colton Avalanche injury...

Will Petersen

As usual, there’s good and bad news on the Avalanche injury front

Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin is "week to week," but Ross Colton skated for the first time since breaking his foot

5 days ago

Alexandar Georgiev Avalanche...

Will Petersen

Avalanche have two ugly broken stick meltdowns in blowout loss

You have to think Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar will talk to Miles Wood and Alexandar Georgiev about better controlling their emotions

7 days ago

Gabriel Landeskog, Erik Johnson...

Will Petersen

Gabriel Landeskog helped Erik Johnson celebrate 1,000 games

It was fitting that Gabriel Landeskog was part of the pregame ceremony in Philadelphia honoring Erik Johnson for reaching 1,000 NHL games

14 days ago

Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

Valeri Nichushkin contrite in first comments since long suspension

Avalanche fans wanted to hear from Valeri Nichushkin, and he spoke for nearly five minutes after his season debut against the Capitals

17 days ago

Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

Avalanche thrilled about Valeri Nichushkin returning to the lineup

It's been a bumpy ride for Valeri Nichushkin, but the Avalanche are ready to welcome him back with open arms as his debut is here

17 days ago

New injuries now affecting Avalanche for East Coast swing ahead