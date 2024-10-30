Avalanche’s leading goal-scorer has a broken foot, out many weeks

The Colorado Avalanche’s leading goal-scorer, Ross Colton, won’t be on the ice again until at least December.

Head coach Jared Bednar announced that unfortunate news on Wednesday, saying Colton has a broken foot and is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Colton suffered the injury against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night and was spotted leaving Ball Arena in a walking boot.

#GoAvsGo coach Bednar: Ross Colton broke his foot — out 6-8 weeks. Miles Wood is 7-10 days with an upper-body injury. — Colleen Flynn (@CHNFlynn) October 30, 2024

As Colleen Flynn mentions in the tweet above, Miles Wood will also be out some time with a nagging injury.

It’s a bummer to lose both Colton and Wood, but the former particularly stings. First of all, Colton’s been great this year as the Avalanche battle a number of injuries plus the Valeri Nichushkin suspension. Colton has eight goals in ten games, and has looked excellent playing as a top-six forward and on Colorado’s No. 1 power play at times.

Of course, Gabriel Landeskog and Artturi Lehkonen also haven’t played yet this season, Nichushkin’s six-month suspension doesn’t end until mid-November and Jonathan Drouin has suited up only once. Defenseman Devon Toews also missed four games.

Meanwhile, the Avs have settled down nicely after an 0-4 start. They put together a five-game winning streak before falling to the Blackhawks earlier this week, putting their record at even .500.

On Wednesday night at Ball Arena they’ll welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to town, but will have to do it without Colton, Wood and a slew of other guys.

The hits keep coming, but the hope is to be healthy for the stretch run in March, April and beyond.