Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Avalanche’s leading goal-scorer has a broken foot, out many weeks

Oct 30, 2024, 12:00 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche’s leading goal-scorer, Ross Colton, won’t be on the ice again until at least December.

Head coach Jared Bednar announced that unfortunate news on Wednesday, saying Colton has a broken foot and is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Colton suffered the injury against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night and was spotted leaving Ball Arena in a walking boot.

As Colleen Flynn mentions in the tweet above, Miles Wood will also be out some time with a nagging injury.

It’s a bummer to lose both Colton and Wood, but the former particularly stings. First of all, Colton’s been great this year as the Avalanche battle a number of injuries plus the Valeri Nichushkin suspension. Colton has eight goals in ten games, and has looked excellent playing as a top-six forward and on Colorado’s No. 1 power play at times.

Of course, Gabriel Landeskog and Artturi Lehkonen also haven’t played yet this season, Nichushkin’s six-month suspension doesn’t end until mid-November and Jonathan Drouin has suited up only once. Defenseman Devon Toews also missed four games.

Meanwhile, the Avs have settled down nicely after an 0-4 start. They put together a five-game winning streak before falling to the Blackhawks earlier this week, putting their record at even .500.

On Wednesday night at Ball Arena they’ll welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to town, but will have to do it without Colton, Wood and a slew of other guys.

The hits keep coming, but the hope is to be healthy for the stretch run in March, April and beyond.

Avalanche

Kaapo Kahkonen Avalanche goalie...

Will Petersen

Avalanche officially have third goalie after Georgiev struggles again

The Avalanche announced goalie Kaapo Kahkonen is finished with his conditioning assignment with the Eagles and is slated to join the pro team

1 day ago

Nathan MacKinnon Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Nathan MacKinnon presents Nikola Jokic with his MVP trophy

Two weeks after Nikola Jokic presented Nathan MacKinnon with his Hart Trophy, MacKinnon presented Jokic with his NBA MVP award

4 days ago

Justus Annunen Avalanche goalie...

Will Petersen

It sure appears like the Avalanche have a new No. 1 goalie

Justus Annunen will make his third straight start as the Avalanche goalie, per multiple reporters on the ground in Salt Lake City

6 days ago

Gabriel Landeskog Avs...

Will Petersen

Avs captain Landeskog fires back at fan who tells him to retire

Gabriel Landeskog fired back at a fan on social media who suggested he should retire, writing "is it though?" on an Avs Instagram post

8 days ago

Fans arrive for the Denver Nuggets against the Los Angels Lakers during game two of the Western Con...

Jake Shapiro

Denver City Council approves KSE’s big changes for Ball Arena site

The Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets will play in downtown Denver through 2050 — but not necessarily at Ball Arena

9 days ago

Alexandar Georgiev #40 of the Colorado Avalanche tends goal against Boston Bruins in the first peri...

Jake Shapiro

History says Avs slow start seriously hampers playoff chances

The Avs are one of just two teams that have yet to get a point in the standings and the future for the winless team looks bleak

12 days ago

Avalanche’s leading goal-scorer has a broken foot, out many weeks